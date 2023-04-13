What to watch on Thursday: ‘Florida Man’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Angelina's new beau arrives just in time for her divorce party. Pauly takes the crew to a haunted house, and Deena insists she's not afraid of JWoww. Station 19 (ABC at 8) Theo's leadership style causes tension at the station. Carina asks Ben and Maya to assist her with a patient in an uncomfortable position, and Natasha and Sullivan's relationship reaches a crossroads.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Georgie has a birthday date, and Mary confronts Brenda about her and George’s relationship. Sheldon takes an interest in Missy’s favorite TV show.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) Sam tries to persuade Pete’s daughter to get married at the Woodstone bed-and-breakfast. Alberta and Isaac work together to uncover the mystery of what happened to Crash’s head.

Animal Control (Fox at 9) The team goes on a goose chase, and the precinct hosts an adoption day.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Maggie has her last day, and the relationship between Amelia and Kai is tested. Bailey’s doxing worries Ben, and a patient celebrates a milestone. Jo deals with a diagnosis, and Maggie and Winston contemplate their future.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team investigates a bombing that occurred during a masquerade party.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana attempts to navigate her relationship with Evan, and Dennis and Davia juggle careers and romance. Alice, Malika and Gael enjoy a night out.

Premieres

This Is Mark Rober (Discovery at 10:01) YouTuber Mark Rober gives the audience a look behind the curtain of his favorite videos and walks viewers through the process of making some of his content.

Florida Man (Netflix) Florida native and former cop Mike returns to his home state to complete a shady mission but finds himself entangled in a treasure hunt.

Miniseries

Obsession (Netflix) A London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancee spirals into something that could change their lives forever.

Returning

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nicolas Cage, Christine and the Queens.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Hader, Jane Goodall, Metallica.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Affleck, Chris Messina.

