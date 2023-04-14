What to watch on Friday: ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ airs on Apple TV Plus

(All times Eastern.)
Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) The death of a young woman in rural Texas leads to a decades-spanning multistate investigation.
Great Performances (PBS at 9) Going to Scotland, Germany and France to discover the link between Robert Schumann’s bipolar disorder and his creativity.
20/20 (ABC at 9:01) A husband becomes a murder suspect; a wife’s secret recording changes perceptions.
Specials
Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Showtime at 8) Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi craft a portrait of musician David Johansen; featuring a live performance at Café Carlyle in New York City and interviews.
Miniseries
The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV Plus) Hannah (Jennifer Garner, right) must develop a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) to find out the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.
Movies
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix) A continuation of the Netflix series, this film chronicles the battle for the crown that occurs after the death of King Edward.
Weathering (Netflix) After the traumatic death of her child during labor, a journalist deals with terrifying visions and attacks while she grieves alone.
Finale
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) In the culmination of a season of drag extravaganza, RuPaul crowns America’s Next Drag Superstar.
Returning
Blindspotting (Starz at 9:05) Season 2.
Rugrats (Paramount Plus) Season 2.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Season 5.