What to watch on Friday: ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ airs on Apple TV Plus

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq, Brayden and Effie head to Milan for a business deal; after being provided with new intel from David, Monet dives deeper into investigating Zeke's murder; Saxe tries to uncover Jenny's secret.

Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Anthony gets an award from his college; Sherm is presented with the opportunity to meet an important businessman; Nicky helps Fay with a yard sale but they end up losing something important.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) The death of a young woman in rural Texas leads to a decades-spanning multistate investigation.

Great Performances (PBS at 9) Going to Scotland, Germany and France to discover the link between Robert Schumann’s bipolar disorder and his creativity.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) A husband becomes a murder suspect; a wife’s secret recording changes perceptions.

Specials

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Showtime at 8) Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi craft a portrait of musician David Johansen; featuring a live performance at Café Carlyle in New York City and interviews.

Miniseries

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV Plus) Hannah (Jennifer Garner, right) must develop a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) to find out the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

Movies

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix) A continuation of the Netflix series, this film chronicles the battle for the crown that occurs after the death of King Edward.

Weathering (Netflix) After the traumatic death of her child during labor, a journalist deals with terrifying visions and attacks while she grieves alone.

Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV at 8) In the culmination of a season of drag extravaganza, RuPaul crowns America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Returning

Blindspotting (Starz at 9:05) Season 2.

Rugrats (Paramount Plus) Season 2.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) Season 5.

