What to watch this weekend: ‘Barry’ returns to HBO

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Actress Ana de Armas hosts and Karol G performs. Movies The Wedding Cottage (Hallmark at 8) A woman must persuade an uninspired artist to renovate a rundown cottage so that a couple can have their dream wedding there. Sunday Bob's Burgers (Fox at 8) Bob, Linda and the kids go on a shopping spree when a customer leaves a $100 gift card as a tip; Gene has an awkward encounter with an ex-friend.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall and the team work to determine whether a Venezuelan migrant accused of murdering a prominent congresswoman was involved in the crime; Aunt Vi attempts to help a student who appears to be having problems at home.

East New York (CBS at 9) The team questions one of their own while investigating a violent home invasion; Morales deals with a problem at her son’s school; Haywood must confront her father’s past.

Family Guy (Fox at 9) Peter tries to exploit a work policy granting leave after a pet’s death; Stewie gets Brian to give up writing; Lois is accused of stealing and gets blocked from a vacation rental app; Stewie and Brian attempt to sell saltwater taffy.

Lucky Hank (AMC at 9) Hank and Lily prepare to host the annual English department dinner; Lily must make a decision; Hank’s daddy issues catch up to him.

Magnum P.I. (NBC at 9) Magnum and Higgins work on a case that sends Higgins to a psychiatric hospital; Katsumoto and his son venture to the mainland to look at colleges, but the trip turns south when they have an unfortunate run-in with a local.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) The team lends a hand to the cold case homicide unit with a case from 2003 and a missing Navy petty officer; Kilbride works to rebuild his relationship with his son.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) The task force investigates social media conspiracies that simulate public attacks; the team works to figure out the Troll Farmer’s connection to a stolen government program.

Premieres

Waco: The Aftermath (Multiple networks at 10:05) Chronicling the aftermath of the horrific events that fueled the Patriot movement that led to a terrorist act in Oklahoma City; exploring what happened to the surviving Branch Davidians.

Specials

Love Is Blind Season 4 Live Reunion (Netflix at 8) In the first-ever live reunion special, audiences will be able to catch up with the couples from season four.

Returning

Alex vs America (Food at 8) Season 3.

100-Foot Wave (HBO at 8) Season 2.

Barry (HBO at 10:01) Season 4.

