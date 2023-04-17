What to watch on Monday: ‘La Frontera With Pati Jinich’ finale airs on PBS

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Spencer and Jordan revisit former football stars as potential walk-ons in hopes of reviving the GAU football program. Olivia, Layla and Patience try to escape from their stressful realities, and Coop gets good news. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A 1980 Topps basketball cards box, Spider-Man comics and an Alexej von Jawlensky oil are appraised.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin and Marty struggle to get financing for their new business. Against Gemma’s wishes, Dave invites his boss to Grover’s 13th birthday party.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The team races to emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition. Chimney finds a familiar face at the firefighter academy, and Eddie’s aunt butts into his personal life.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After learning that Bob talked Chukwuemeka into proposing to Kemi, Abishola tries to fix the situation. Kofo considers living in Olu and Tunde’s apartment building, altering his relationship with Goodwin.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Perry must turn to Strickland as career-ending accusations and potential jail time loom over him. Della wants answers from Hamilton, and Paul asks for Clara’s help to access a wealthy White suburb.

Fantasy Island (Fox at 9:01) Two couples arrive with their own unique fantasies. Javier and Roarke discuss their relationship.

Rain Dogs (HBO at 10) Selby has a tough conversation with his therapist following Fen’s visit. After receiving potentially life-changing news, Costello attempts to tie up loose ends but slowly reignites bad habits.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Marcus Andrews introduces some colleagues to a patient whose faith causes Dr. Asher Wolke to feel skeptical.

Finale

La Frontera With Pati Jinich (PBS; check local listings) Pati Jinich explores the New Mexico and Chihuahua border region. The episode also features architect Ronald Rael, migratory species and a visit to a remote Mennonite camp.

Returning

90 Day Fiancé (TLC at 8) Season 10.

You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 9:04) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Evans, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Toosii.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Josh Groban, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Seth Meyers, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Six.”

