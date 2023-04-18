What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Longest Third Date’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The killing of a trucker leads the team to believe a criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list is involved. Jubal works with an old friend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) Owen learns a shocking secret that Kendra has been keeping from him, and Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team works to protect Forrester when a Russian hit man tries to enact revenge. Someone close to Raines is taken, causing him to spiral.

My Grandparents’ War (PBS; check local listings) Keira Knightley explores her grandparents’ war stories.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 9) The feds work together to stop a death row inmate and his cult following from carrying out killings ahead of his execution. Things between Cutty and Ruth get serious, and Simone and Dina must reconnect.

Advertisement

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Two agents from the Bureau of Land Management go missing while executing a land seizure warrant in Wyoming, and the Fugitive Task Force must work to track them down.

Will Trent (ABC at 10) Will goes undercover as a criminal with a troubled past in hopes of taking down a drug organization and finding a missing agent. Angie tries to leave her relationship with Will in the past.

Premiere

How to Get Rich (Netflix) Bestselling author Ramit Sethi helps people improve their financial health.

Movie

Longest Third Date (Netflix) The documentary follows Matt and Khani, who met online and spontaneously decide to fly to Costa Rica for their third date, only to be trapped there because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finale

American Auto (NBC at 8:30) In a last-ditch effort to raise the Payne stock and save their jobs, Katherine and her team rally behind the launch of Pika. As the market crashes, Katherine begins to lose hope.

Returning

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 9) Season 13.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History at 10:03) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ana de Armas, Jesse Plemons, Slowthai.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, the Walkmen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Luke Bryan, Jeff Hiller, GloRilla.

