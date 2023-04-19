What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Abbott Elementary’ finale airs on ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Nature (PBS; check local listings) This episode of the docuseries explores Niagara Falls, including its separate waterfalls, as well as the mammals, birds and reptiles that surround it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene comes up with a new plan to pay for Mark’s college tuition, and Jackie and Louise try to fix Becky up with a new guy.

The Flash (CW at 8) Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream, and Barry, Chester, Allegra and Cecile work desperately to help them. Khione worries that Mark is trying to change her.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) At a crossroads, Erica draws inspiration from Baby Boom. Adam remakes the “Uptown Girl” music video and meets Carmen’s father.

Riverdale (CW at 9) With Archie’s help, Cheryl tries to fool her family. Jughead asks Veronica to help him get out of trouble, and Betty gives Kevin an ultimatum.

Advertisement

Dave (FXX at 10) Ally comes on tour to rekindle an old flame, whereas Dave searches for a new love.

True Lies (CBS at 10) Omega Sector must get close to the girlfriend of a hedge-fund CEO to collect sensitive data from his company.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10:01) Despite myriad setbacks, Katherine and Greta celebrate their wedding. Regina has steep competition, and Maggie and Gary navigate parenting.

Premiere

Chimp Empire (Netflix) A vast chimpanzee community thrives in Uganda, navigating social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes.

Miniseries

Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit (Hulu) This docuseries chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and how the Edna Karr Cougars work to achieve their dream of winning a fifth state championship in six seasons.

Movie

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix) The Power Rangers reunite to become the heroes the world needs.

Finale

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Gregory is eager to spend time with Janine, and Ava teaches the kids about aliens.

Returning

Changing Planet (PBS; check local listings) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Obama, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sampa the Great featuring Angélique Kidjo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Elizabeth Olsen, Jena Friedman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Patrick Stewart, Bridget Everett, Gorillaz featuring Beck.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jennifer Garner, Reggie Watts.

GiftOutline Gift Article