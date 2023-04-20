F. Murray Abraham apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

F. Murray Abraham issued a an apology Thursday amid sexual-misconduct allegations. Rolling Stone reported Monday that the Oscar-winning actor exited the Apple TV Plus series “Mythic Quest” in April 2022 after two alleged sexual-misconduct incidents. Abraham received a warning and was told to keep his distance from actresses on the show after the first alleged incident, Rolling Stone reported. He was then let go from the show after a second alleged incident, according to the report.

“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people,” Abraham said in a statement Thursday. “I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

A representative for Abraham pointed to the actor’s statement when asked for comment.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” a spokesman for Lionsgate Television said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Abraham played the character C.W. Longbottom on “Mythic Quest,” a series about a video game design company. Longbottom was an author and video game writer, who was a central figure in the show’s first two seasons.

Abraham’s exit from the show was announced last year, and he did not appear in Season 3.

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney told Variety last November ahead of the third season. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him.”

That tribute included Longbottom being diagnosed with a terminal illness. His character was then said to have driven off a cliff of the Grand Canyon in a Thunderbird. His remains were then launched into space.

The 83-year-old actor, who won an Oscar for his role in the 1984 film “Amadeus,” recently played Bert Di Grasso on the second season of “The White Lotus,” on HBO.

