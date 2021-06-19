Twins: SS Andrelton Simmons (left ankle tightness) returned to the lineup after missing the series opener while 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf tightness) remained out. Both exited early in the game before the trip to Texas. Donaldson also has been dealing with an upper respiratory issue. “We’ll learn more about how JD is feeling physically and how his leg is doing as well, but we’ll figure that out later on,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.