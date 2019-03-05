

The Federal Reserve is finally starting to wrestle with the fact that what it’s doing isn’t working.

That might seem like a strange thing to say when inflation is under 2 percent and unemployment is a mere 4 percent — pretty much the definition of a perfect economy — but it makes a lot more sense if you take a longer view of things. How is that? Well, much more important than our current success is what’s almost certainly going to be a future problem: Interest rates are going to fall back down to zero the next time there’s a recession. It’s simple math. The Fed usually has to cut interest rates by five percentage points to stimulate the economy during a slump, but it can only cut them by 2½ percentage points right now.

Now, in theory, this doesn’t have to be that big an issue because there are other ways to help the economy when interest rates are zero. In practice, though, it is something we need to worry about because those other ways don’t seem to be nearly as effective. Or at least they aren’t with the way the Fed does things now. Which is why the Fed getting ready to undertake an official rethink of it.

The important thing to understand is that when interest rates are zero, the best way to stimulate the economy today is to say that you’ll overstimulate it tomorrow. The idea being that the only way to get businesses to invest their cash when things look so grim is to make them think it won’t be worth as much — because you’ll let inflation go higher — if they don’t. The Fed, then, needs to be like a cop that doesn’t give us a ticket (raise rates) as soon as we go over 55 mph (2 percent inflation), but rather lets us get up to 65 or 70 mph (2.5 or 3 percent inflation) before it does anything. Which, to its credit, really is what it’s told us it will. The problem, though, is that it hasn’t always followed through on that promise. Indeed, it’s raised rates not because inflation has gone over 2 percent, but rather because it thinks inflation might soon. The result has been a persistent inflation shortfall that’s never let us get the catchup growth we need.

Why this disconnect between what the Fed has said and what it has done? The answer seems to be that, while the Fed doesn’t mind if inflation accidentally goes over 2 percent for a little while, it’s far less comfortable with actively trying to make it do so. It’s worried, in other words, that trying to push inflation above its 2 percent target might destabilize that target in such a way that whatever short-term boost we got wouldn’t be worth the long-term hit to its credibility.

What the Fed needs is a way to increase inflation when the economy needs it without making people question whether it will keep inflation under control when the economy no longer does. These things might sound inherently contradictory, but they’re not. In fact, it’s pretty easy to reconcile the two. It’s just a matter of redefining what we mean by a “2 percent inflation target.” Right now, you see, the Fed simply tries to keep inflation at 2 percent at all times. This means that it doesn’t matter whether inflation was too high last year at 3 percent, or too low at 1 percent: The Fed is going to aim for 2 percent this year. The pro of this kind of target is that it’s easy to understand — no small thing when managing people’s inflation expectations is an important part of the job — but the con is that it doesn’t do anything about past mistakes. It lets “bygones be bygones,” as Bank of England chief Mark Carney has put it.

A better way to think about our target would be that rather than always wanting it to keep inflation at 2 percent, we always want it to average 2 percent. That’s just as simple to explain, but has the added benefit of trying to make up for anything that’s previously gone wrong. So, to take an example that you might call “the last 10 years,” if inflation kept coming in below 2 percent to the point that, cumulatively-speaking, prices were 7 percent lower than you would’ve thought they’d be at this point, the Fed would try to increase inflation until we had erased that gap. And that’d be a big difference. It’d mean that, instead of stepping on the economic brakes right now, the Fed would be pushing even harder on the gas.



This is an idea whose time, if a few Fed members have their way, might have come. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, for one, thinks that it’s seriously worth considering, and New York Fed President John Williams, for another, does as well. It’s not hard to see why. The only country that currently does things this way — Australia — is also one that hasn’t had a recession since 1991. Now, it certainly helps that it’s been given a boost by feeding China’s voracious appetite for raw materials this whole time, but the fact that Australia’s central bank has allowed so much catchup growth is an important part of the story too. The irony is that keeping rates low early on in an expansion means that they’ll get higher than they otherwise would have by the end of it — and so you won’t have to worry about them ending up at zero when you have to cut them to try to fight a recession. A small thing like that can make a big difference. It makes it easy to give the economy the stimulus it needs when it needs it.

In policy-making, like in art, imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery.