Tariffs are about to perform the worst kind of magic trick: They’ll raise prices at first, lead to them dropping eventually, and hurt the economy both times.

Tariffs, after all, are just taxes on imports — taxes, researchers have found, that tend to be passed on almost entirely to American consumers. The only thing that’s new about them now is that President Trump has proposed so many of them that, if they all go into effect, Trump’s tariffs will probably end up costing middle-class families more money than Trump’s tax cuts had previously given them. Indeed, according to an analysis the right-leaning Tax Foundation provided to the New York Times, just the top 10 percent of households would still get a net tax cut if all of these tariffs do in fact happen.

But wait, it gets worse. By allowing us to specialize in things we’re relatively better at, trade is a lot like a new technology. It makes us more productive. So potentially putting some of that into reverse with what can only be described as capricious and not very strategic tariffs — Trump isn’t even pretending the last ones were motivated by economic concerns — will only make us slightly poorer in the long run. That, of course, doesn’t mean that we’d go through anything like, say, the 2008 crash, but rather that we’d just grow a little bit slower than we could.

Which brings us to maybe the most significant, although admittedly most speculative, way that Trump’s particular brand of setting trade policy one tweet a time might undermine the recovery.

That’s making things seem so uncertain that businesses won’t want to make any investments until they have a clearer picture of what’s going on. Why build a factory in Mexico, for example, if you’re afraid that it’s going to be hit by tariffs — or in the United States instead when you’re not sure how long those tariffs might last? You wouldn’t. You’d wait. Which is exactly what a lot of corporate executives are doing already. Last year, back when CEOs were still relatively sanguine about the prospects of all this being resolved before it escalated beyond being a mere trade skirmish, 20 percent of U.S. companies told the Federal Reserve that they were rethinking their capital expenditures as a result of the tariffs. It’s probably not a coincidence that global fixed investment started to slow down at the beginning of this year.

The upshot, then, is that Trump’s tariffs will be somewhere between moderately bad and pretty bad for the economy. It’s hard to say much more than that, though, since we don’t have a lot of experience with anything like this. It’s been 90 years since the last real trade war, and there’s not much we can extrapolate from it given that it happened in the middle of the Great Depression. Not that that’s stopped markets from trying to figure out just how bad it might be. Investors have sought the safety of bonds, pushing down long-term borrowing costs below short-term ones in a sign that they think the Federal Reserve is going to have to start cutting interest rates soon to support the economy. To give you an idea of how big a change this has been, consider this: Last fall, markets thought the Fed would keep raising rates up to almost 3 percent by the end of 2019, while now they think that the Fed will cut rates to a little more than 1.25 percent by then.

All of which is to say that any increase in prices the tariffs cause will, in all likelihood, quickly get erased by the economic weakness they also cause. Even Trump, for all his protestations that tariffs are “partially responsible for our great economic results,” seems like he can’t help but accidentally admit this from time to time. What else would you call it when he says the Fed needs to cut rates to help him with his tariffs?

Trade war, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.