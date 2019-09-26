The stopgap bill is aimed at giving lawmakers more time to finalize $1.4 trillion worth of full-year spending bills for fiscal 2020, which ends Sept. 30, 2020. The bipartisan vote on the spending measure came despite a Capitol in chaos over House Democrats’ new impeachment inquiry of Trump and a whistleblower complaint against Trump related to a call he had with the president of Ukraine.

Like last year, when Congress denied Trump some of the money he was seeking for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, border barrier funding remains a major sticking point in budget talks. Democrats oppose Trump’s $5 billion request for the wall and offered an amendment in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday to block the money. But the amendment was defeated. Lawmakers will have to continue negotiating the issue before the short-term spending package expires in November.

Last winter, the dispute over the wall ended up in a 35-day partial government shutdown.

This year, there are also unresolved divisions on other issues, including how much money should be devoted to domestic programs championed by Democrats, as opposed to Pentagon operations that are a priority for Republicans.

The disputes have arisen even though lawmakers and the administration came together over the summer to agree on a sweeping two-year deal that set top-line budget numbers and suspended the debt ceiling until after the 2020 election.

It remains uncertain how Democrats’ impeachment inquiry will affect budget talks, but Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) said this week that the result could be additional short-term “continuing resolutions” like the one passed Thursday — instead of a bipartisan deal on new spending levels.