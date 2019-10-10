Lowey announced her departure even as the specter of another government shutdown looms later this year. Although the impeachment fight has overshadowed spending issues, Trump and Democrats are once again at odds over funding for the wall.
“I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills for fiscal years 2020 and 2021," Lowey said in a statement.
