House Appropriations Chair Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday that she will retire from Congress next year, ending a three-decade career that included a bruising government shutdown fight with President Trump earlier this year.

Lowey, 82, became the first woman to chair the powerful spending committee when Democrats retook control of the House this year. She played a central role in blocking the money Trump sought for his border wall, which resulted in a record-long 35-day government shutdown last winter.

Lowey announced her departure even as the specter of another government shutdown looms later this year. Although the impeachment fight has overshadowed spending issues, Trump and Democrats are once again at odds over funding for the wall.

“I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills for fiscal years 2020 and 2021," Lowey said in a statement.

AD
AD