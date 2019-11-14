“It all comes down to enforcement,” Pelosi said. “I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, that this can be a template for future trade agreements, a good template. ”

AD

Organized labor has remained wary of the emerging agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, arguing that Mexico has not showed it is capable of implementing the needed reforms to its own labor standards. These reforms by Mexico are necessary to ensure more American jobs don’t move to that country, Democrats and labor leaders say. But Pelosi expressed optimism that the deal could win support from organized labor.

AD

“I think it will be a value that is shared by our friends in labor as well as the Democrats in the Congress, so we’re in a good place,” Pelosi said.

“I’d like to see us get it done this year, that would be my goal,” she said. “I don’t imagine that it would take much more in the Senate to pass … I would hope that they would move quickly with this. ”

AD

President Trump and congressional Republicans have increasingly complained that Pelosi is dragging her feet on bringing USMCA — as the new deal is known — up for a vote. They say she is focused on impeaching Trump to the exclusion of everything else, a charge Pelosi laughs off.

Still, for Pelosi as well as some Democrats in swing districts, passage of the trade deal could be an important accomplishment. To the consternation of some Democrats it would also deliver a major win heading into 2020 to President Trump, who campaigned on rewriting NAFTA and called it one of the worst deals ever.

The new deal was signed a year ago by Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico, but must be ratified by the legislatures on all three countries.

Supporters say the deal helps American workers by including new requirements for the auto industry to build in the U.S., raising wages in Mexico, and instituting new standards for the environment.

AD