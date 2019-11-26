This funding delay is at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Democrats allege Trump was attempting to pressure Ukraine’s new leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, to launch an investigation that could implicate former vice president Joe Biden’s son before the White House would release the funding.

For the most part, the actions the Budget Committee cites have been previously reported or already emerged in testimony from witnesses during the impeachment inquiry. The committee says, for example, that OMB put a political appointee in charge of signing off on spending, a step that was typically handled by career staff.

It also said OMB’s actions limited agencies’ ability to spend congressionally approved funds by the end of the fiscal year.

The latter move would be a violation of the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which was passed in response to actions by President Richard M. Nixon and limits the ability of the executive branch to delay or cancel funds approved by Congress, the Budget Committee said.

The new report lays out a timeline of events related to the White House’s actions to withhold money from Ukraine. It says, for example, that on July 18, OMB notified an interagency working group about a plan to withhold Ukraine funds.

On the morning of July 25, Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone, and Trump mentioned the possibility of Zelensky working with the U.S. government on an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That evening at 6:44, according to the Budget Committee summary, an OMB career official signed a document formally withholding $250 million in Pentagon funds for Ukraine.

After this point, political appointees took over the process. Those funds were not released until Sept. 12, after House lawmakers were notified of a whistleblower report regarding the Trump-Zelensky call.

The committee’s report also said that OMB released only a portion of the documents it sought in a detailed request to the agency two months ago from House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) and House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.).

“After careful review of the materials provided to the committees, the Chairs have become more concerned that the apportionment process has been abused to undermine Congress’s constitutional power of the purse,” the committee report says. “The timeline of actions taken by OMB (as seen in the provided apportionments, which are legally binding documents) suggest a pattern of abuse of the apportionment process, OMB’s authority, and current law."

The “apportionments” are the documents that OMB must sign off on in order for the U.S. Treasury to release or hold up funds.

OMB declined to provide an on-the-record response to the committee’s findings.

