The other person, who resigned in September, “expressed some frustrations about not understanding the reason for the hold,” Sandy said.
Sandy testified on Nov. 16, becoming the first OMB official to do so after political appointees at the agency defied congressional subpoenas to participate in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
His testimony is the first public confirmation that the dispute at the OMB over handling of the Ukraine aid became so intense that it contributed to resignations from the agency.