The surprise announcement came after it appeared as though the White House was preparing to dial back its adversarial trade approach in the lead up to next year’s election. The administration appeared close to a deal with House Democrats to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, and tensions with China had eased in recent weeks.

AD

AD

Trump also referenced Wall Street’s gains — “U.S. Markets are up as much as 21% since the announcement of Tariffs on 3/1/2018,” he tweeted — suggesting he’s not too concerned about a market blowback if he ratchets up trade tensions.

Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries. The Federal.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

.....Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies. This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods. Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

U.S. Markets are up as much as 21% since the announcement of Tariffs on 3/1/2018 - and the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money (and giving some to our farmers, who have been targeted by China)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Monday’s directive marks the latest twist in Trump’s trade war, which has become a major fixture of his foreign and economic policies. Trump has said he looked to clinch a trade deal with China this year, but those talks have unraveled on multiple occasions. Trump is now focused on a partial trade deal, which he has referred to as “Phase One” and which would include large purchases of U.S. farm products by Beijing.

The next potential deadline that could bring the United States and China to the table comes Dec. 15, when Trump’s next round of tariffs is scheduled to impact about $160 billion in Chinese goods. A deal could make those levies disappear, according to sources familiar with the talks.

AD

AD

Earlier in Trump’s presidency, in March 2018, top steel suppliers including Brazil, South Korea and Japan complained that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had yet to establish a process for countries to apply for tariff exemptions just days before tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum were scheduled to take effect. At the time, Brazil was the No. 2 steel supplier to the United States. In 2017, the U.S. imported 34.6 million metric tons of steel from 85 countries.

Still, Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have shared a particular bond that spans their shared antagonism of the news media to massive fires in the Amazon rainforest. Recently, Trump pledged to take Brazil’s side as Bolsonaro said the powerful Group of Seven countries were criticizing his government’s response to the fires. When French President Emmanuel Macron announced in August that G-7 member nations had approved a $22 million emergency aid package to help combat the fires, the Trump administration did not give its support, saying that any solution should be done in consultation with Brazil.

Trump later praised Bolsonaro for “working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil.”

David Lynch and David Nakamura contributed to this report.

AD