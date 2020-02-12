Asked if the administration’s concerns about corruption in Ukraine had been addressed such that security funds would not be held up in future, Vought said: “I am not going to take any tools that the president has off the table but I don’t anticipate anything on that front.”

Corruption in Ukraine was one of the reasons the Trump administration has given for delaying nearly $400 million in security funds to Ukraine last summer. The decision to hold up the money was so controversial within OMB, however, that two career staffers resigned in part over concerns about its legality.

That issue was at the heart of Trump’s impeachment by the House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as Democrats accused him of holding up the money to extract political favors from Kyiv. Trump was acquitted by the Senate last week.

Vought addressed the Ukraine issue during a brief exchange with reporters following a lengthy hearing before the House Budget Committee, during which lawmakers did not broach the topic or even utter the word “Ukraine.” It was Vought’s first appearance on Capitol Hill since before the impeachment saga began. Vought had been subpoenaed to testify in the impeachment inquiry, but defied the congressional subpoena.

Instead Democrats used the hearing to slam Trump’s budget proposal, which would reduce spending for a number of programs, including those for low-income Americans. Vought and committee Republicans defended the budget plan, which was released Monday.

As the hearing wrapped up, Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) did ask Vought about OMB’s adherence to budget law. The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that reports to Congress, said in January that OMB violated a federal law called the Impoundment Control Act when it held up the Ukraine security funds last year. The Constitution gives Congress control over federal spending, and OMB broke the law in blocking funds that had been approved by Congress, the GAO said.

“Do you feel it’s your obligation to implement the spending priorities that the Congress establishes, or do you not?” Yarmuth asked Vought.

“We believe that we need to abide by the appropriation that you pass, by Congress,” Vought replied. “That our ability to manage efficiently and economically within that appropriation, we look at the appropriations law and we look at the authorization law, we figure out what our flexibility is within that framework.”