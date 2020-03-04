The deal is more than triple the size of the White House’s budget request from last week and includes funding for battling the virus’s spread in the United States and other countries.
The package would include more than $3 billion for the research and development of vaccines and other treatments. Other parts of the deal include $2.2 billion in new public health funding, close to $1 billion for medical supplies, health-care preparedness and community health centers, among other things. It would also would allow $7 billion in low-interest Small Business Administration loans for companies affected by the outbreak.
Of the money, $2.2 billion would go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and another $3.1 billion would go to a public health and social services emergency fund. Another $1.25 billion would go to the State Department to assist in battling the spread of the coronavirus overseas. This would include evacuation expenses and humanitarian aid, among other things.
House leaders were aiming for a vote later Wednesday as urgency mounted to address the crisis, with growing numbers of cases reported from coast to coast.
The final price tag on the bill dwarfed a $2.5 billion spending proposal the White House presented last week, which was divided between $1.25 billion in new funds and $1.25 billion taken from other accounts, such as an Ebola response fund. By contrast, the congressional bill is all new money.
Lawmakers of both parties viewed the initial White House spending proposal as inadequate to address the crisis at hand, in terms of both the monetary commitment and the public perception of how Congress and the White House were responding. Subsequently, Trump has said repeatedly that he’s open to signing off on however much money Congress sends him.
“We‘re doing very well in terms of getting the funding we need, the necessary funding. I asked for X, and they want to give us more than X, and that’s okay,” Trump said Tuesday during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.
Intense negotiations have been underway for days among members of the appropriations committees in both chambers to finalize the spending bill. Last-stage talks got hung up over language Democrats sought to include to address vaccine affordability, which some Republicans viewed as inappropriate price controls. The issue was finally resolved Wednesday.
The quick action on Capitol Hill underscores mounting concerns among lawmakers of both parties, confronting growing alarm from their constituents and health-care providers in their districts who are reporting inadequate testing ability. There are currently more than 100 coronavirus cases in the United States and nine deaths, all in Washington state. But some experts say the numbers of infections could be much larger if more people were being tested.
Democratic senators confronted Vice President Pence over that issue at a closed-door lunch Tuesday, where they emerged frustrated over not getting their questions answered.