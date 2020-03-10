On Monday, Trump proposed seeking a large payroll tax cut and offering assistance to airlines, hotels, and the cruise industry, which have been rocked by cancellations because of coronavirus fears. His proposal caught many lawmakers by surprise.

Many Republicans are uneasy about Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut, and Democrats are focused on other ideas, such as ensuring paid sick leave, according to multiple officials involved in the discussions.

The payroll tax cut could cost between $55 billion and $75 billion per year for each percentage point cut, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The other changes Trump discussed Monday could also have large price tags.

Trump’s trip to Capitol Hill would come one day after White House officials scrambled to draw up specific proposals to share with lawmakers as the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 2,000 points and financial markets shuddered.

The White House had previously tried to pressure the Federal Reserve to cut rates, hoping that would calm markets. But the Fed cut rates last week and markets remained unsettled, prompting the White House to seek new ideas.

Trump’s announcement on Monday of “dramatic” economic relief items was offered publicly before the administration had settled on details or coordinated with top Republicans, according to a White House official and two congressional Republican aides briefed on those talks.

Trump’s looming challenge begins with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has privately told several allies in recent days that he personally opposes the payroll tax cut idea Trump has endorsed, according to two veteran Republicans briefed on the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.

McConnell has made clear that he "detests" pursuing policy that will add to federal debt and deficits, and he has said that many conservative GOP senators share his view. Still, he will hear out the White House on Tuesday, they said.

A McConnell spokesman declined to comment. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow are scheduled to meet with Republican senators at their weekly closed-door policy lunch on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have been dismissive of the payroll tax cut idea. Both leaders said late Monday that they were focused on addressing the coronavirus specifically, with ideas such as paid family medical leave, food security and free testing.

Pelosi also said it might not be possible to vote on an economic package this week, depending on how long it takes to draft text of the legislation and determine its cost.

That timeline prompted an irate response from Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi just said, ‘I don’t know if we can be ready this week.’ In other words, it’s off to vacation for the Do Nothing Democrats. That’s been the story with them for 1 1/2 years!” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Democrats responded angrily to the president’s criticism.