Trump pitched Republican senators Tuesday on a big payroll tax reduction that could last through the end of the year and his re-election. But the response was skeptical and House Democratic leaders are not including any such measure in their plan, which they hope to release later Wednesday.

AD

AD

The Dow Jones industrial average rose Tuesday on hopes of congressional action to address the crisis that has swept the globe, but stocks were down again Wednesday as it became clear that policy makers were far apart in their discussions. More schools, universities and companies announced plans to close or ask employees or students to work from home, and large events were being canceled. Hundreds have been sickened in the U.S. with about two dozen deaths.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told fellow Democrats on Wednesday morning to expect a vote Thursday on their package. It has not been negotiated with the White House or congressional Republicans, but Democrats see a need to act in the midst of growing public concern, and put pressure on the GOP.

Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) declined to discuss a price tag for the package but said it would be focused squarely on individual Americans at risk of grave financial distress. The tax cuts alone that the White House has proposed could cost as much as $400 billion over one year.

AD

AD

“I think it’s important we address the suffering that’s out there. People who can’t get food, people who are out of work, people who lose jobs,” Lowey said.

Pelosi also spoke Wednesday morning with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but she told reporters that White House priorities -- included the broad payroll tax cut Trump supports -- will not be included in the House package."

“We made our proposal, and we’ll see how they are in agreement with it,” Pelosi said, adding that White House priorities might be added “for the future, but for right now, families first.”

Earlier this week, some House Democrats believed finishing a package would require staying until Friday or returning next week. Lowey said that is no longer under consideration.

AD

“I think most people want us to get out of town," Lowey said. "Every day we hear about another member who has been touched by this virus.”

AD

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) suggested that quick action in the Senate was unlikely, telling reporters that it depends on discussions between House Democrats and the White House. “I assume it’s not going to come together obviously overnight,” Thune said.

Mnuchin testified before a House committee Wednesday where he said the administration is working with Congress on a way to reimburse workers who have to be home on sick leave or quarantined.

"This would be the federal government reimbursing companies so that they could pay the workers - and whether the money goes direct to the workers or the money goes to the companies, to the workers, we are figuring out the most efficient way,” Mnuchin said.

The administration has been exploring how they could address the sick leave issue via executive action without Congress, although it’s unclear how this would work.