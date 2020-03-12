In an effort to stabilize markets, the New York Fed announced plans to pump more than $1 trillion into the short-term lending markets that banks use to lend to each other on Thursday and Friday.

The Fed also announced it will buy $60 billion worth of Treasury bonds for the next month from March 13 through April 13, to help keep that market functioning appropriately. Earlier this week, investors reported problems trading in U.S. government bonds. These irregularities echoed the types of freezes seen during the 2008 financial crisis and the Fed appeared to want to act quickly to stop them.

In a statement Thursday, the New York Fed said these actions were taken “pursuant to instruction from the chair,” meaning Fed Chair Powell called for them. President Trump has bashed Powell for acting slowly in the face of plunging markets and recession fears from the coronavirus outbreak.

The action comes amid an especially tumultuous day on Wall Street that forced a brief cessation of trading and sent the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling as much as 2,200 points.

The frantic sell-off began shortly after the open, following Trump’s announcement that he would restrict all travel from Europe for 30 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow plummeted nearly 1,700 points, but it was the S&P 500 index′s 7 percent slide that triggered the circuit breaker — a 15-minute break to stop the free-fall and give traders time to recalibrate. The cool-down was temporary, though, with the blue-chip index sinking more than 2,200 points before rebounding slightly. By midday, it was down more than 1,800 points, or 7.8 percent, while the S&P 500 was off 7.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down nearly 7 percent.

The New York Stock Exchange activated the rarely used lever as the coronavirus’s accelerating spread and worsening economic outlook have rattled global markets for weeks. Futures markets tumbled overnight after Trump announced the travel ban — a move that blindsided European officials.

Earlier in the week, the S&P 500 triggered the first circuit breaker on Monday after falling 7 percent early into the session. By the end of day, it had shed 7.6 percent and the Dow had lost a stunning 2,014 points, or 7.8 percent. The markets recovered somewhat Tuesday, posting across-the-board gains, only to recoil Wednesday after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. The Dow cratered nearly 1,500 points to fall into a bear market, which marks a 20-percent drop its all-time high.

The pneumonia-like illness has spread to every continent save Antarctica since it first emerged in China late last year, sickening more than 120,000 people and claiming thousands of lives. The United States has more than 1,000 confirmed cases and more than 30 deaths.

The White House and Congress are at odds over what type of economic rescue package to assemble. The Trump administration has pushed the idea of new tax cuts and delayed tax filings as a way to boost the economy, as well as expanding sick leave benefits and helping the airline, hotel, and cruise industries. Democrats are moving ahead in the House of Representatives with a plan to expand unemployment insurance, provide more sick leave, and assure food benefits are available for people who lose their jobs and need emergency assistance.

“The bad news for the travel, entertainment, leisure, and energy industries resulting from the virus fears, initial unemployment claims are likely to move higher soon,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in commentary Thursday. “Measures of consumer and business confidence are likely to drop sharply soon as well. A recession isn’t inevitable, but it certainly is becoming more likely.”

Before Thursday, the Dow has closed a single-day session down at least 7 percent on 20 occasions since 1896, according to Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices.