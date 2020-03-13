House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was at the White House Friday morning to discuss the matter, according to two officials with knowledge of the visit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose it. McCarthy returned to the Capitol without commenting, while Trump announced he would be holding a midafternoon news conference on the coronavirus.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) made clear in a televised address that the House would act, with Trump’s backing or without it: “Put families first — today, we are passing a bill that does just that,” she said, laying out provisions of the legislation ranging from free coronavirus testing to paid sick and family leave to food assistance for poor families.

“Our nation, our great nation, has faced crises before,” she said. “And every time, thanks to the courage and optimism, patriotism, and perseverance of the American people, we have prevailed. Now, working together, we will once again prevail, and we will come out stronger than before.”

Earlier in the day, Mnuchin sounded a note of optimism in a CNBC interview: “I think we’re very close to getting this done,” he said. “The president is absolutely committed that this will be an entire government effort.”

But House Republicans appeared uneasy about some provisions in the package, which expands federal spending on Medicaid and provides for federal reimbursement for paid sick leave as well as family and medical leave.

Compounding the GOP concern was Trump’s insistence on instituting a broad payroll tax cut to stimulate the economy. He insisted in a morning tweet that such a cut, which would increase paychecks by 7.65 percent for most wage earners, was essential to any recovery package: “Only that will make a big difference!” he wrote.

Lawmakers of both parties have reacted coolly to the proposal, expressing qualms about its cost and the fact that it is not targeted to those directly affected by the pandemic. The legislation negotiated between Pelosi and Mnuchin omitted a payroll tax cut, and that omission emerged as one of the obstacles to reaching a deal, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations.

Asked Friday afternoon about the prospects of reaching a bipartisan agreement, this official said, “Never say never, but — challenging.”

After her televised remarks Friday, Pelosi did not respond to a question about whether the White House supported the bill.

House GOP leaders were not involved in the negotiations, and their offices were silent Friday morning on the state of play. McCarthy’s unannounced visit to the White House suggested 11th-hour efforts to reach an accord.

Rank-and-file House Republicans said they were not willing to support a deal they had not yet seen.

“I’m not going to vote for something just because we need to vote for a coronavirus bill,” said Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.). “If it’s got things in there I don’t think are appropriate, I’ll vote against it. But I’ve got to read it, see what it is.”

Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.), a deputy whip, told reporters, “At this point I just don't know” if Republicans would support it. Asked about the importance of Trump’s approval, he said, “I suspect for a lot of Republican members, it’s going to be very important.”

Text of the legislation had not been publicly released Friday amid the uncertainty. Democrats have the votes to pass the legislation on their own. But if the bill lacks GOP support in the House, and does not have the full backing of the administration, its passage could be imperiled in the Senate.

“We have a bill we know that will pass. We have enough Democrats to pass it. I hope that they’ll get on board with us,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), exiting a leadership meeting in Pelosi’s office.

The Senate had been expected to take up the legislation next week, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a recess planned for next week so his members could act on a coronavirus package.

Only last week Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending plan to address public health needs arising from the crisis. But with the stock market plunging, layoffs beginning, schools around the country shutting down and entire sports leagues shuttering their seasons, the need for a robust economic response became glaring. Lawmakers watched as the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its largest one-day point loss in history, dropping more than 2,000 points, although stocks began to recover on Friday.

There are now well over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than three dozen deaths, numbers that are expected to exponentially rise. And increasing numbers of lawmakers are announcing plans to shut down their offices and self-quarantine following brushes with infected individuals.

“Time is of the essence, and this bill must be passed and sent to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats Thursday night. “The House will then get to work on a third emergency response package that will take further effective action that protects the health, economic security and well-being of the American people.”

The emerging agreement builds upon a bill House Democrats released late Wednesday that included a number of provisions Republicans opposed, setting off hours of frenzied negotiations on Capitol Hill to reach bipartisan consensus.

A final hang-up was over a paid family and medical leave provision, with Republicans pushing to structure it in a way that it could be implemented quickly and avoid undue burdens on employers. By Friday morning that issue had appeared largely resolved with the administration, but there seemed to be lingering concerns among House Republicans.

As originally introduced, the House bill included a $2 billion boost to state unemployment insurance programs, more than $1 billion in nutritional aid, a new paid-leave benefit for employees affected by the outbreak and an increase in federal Medicaid spending, as well as a guarantee of free coronavirus testing. Republicans viewed the initial legislation as overly broad, and Trump criticized it as full of “the goodies that they haven’t been able to get for the last 25 years.”

Through hours of phone calls and staff-level negotiations Thursday, Pelosi and Mnuchin agreed to narrow the legislation to focus more squarely on impacts from the coronavirus and those hurt by it.

Those plans underwent significant changes over the day of talks, and in the final hours negotiators were haggling over a less ambitious family and medical leave expansion proposal from Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.), which would expand the number of workers who can take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act while drawing down wage replacement. Employees would get two-thirds of their salary replaced up to $4,000 a month, and employees would be reimbursed by the federal government. Separately, employees would also be able to take 14 days of paid sick leave, with the government reimbursing employers for part of the cost.

Another controversial provision in the original bill would have increased the percentage of Medicaid spending borne by the federal government by 8 percentage points through Sept. 30, 2021. That would be a welcome relief to states, which could see an influx of Medicaid enrollees in a time of economic crisis. But the price tag for the federal government could have been vast — stretching easily into the tens of billions of dollars.