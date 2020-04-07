The pending request is being designed to backstop a $349 billion small business loan program was created as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill enacted late last month. Banks and the Small Business Administration have been overwhelmed by applications since the program began operating on Friday, leading President Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) -- who authored the program -- and others to predict the need for more funds.

The fear that #PPP will run out of money is creating tremendous anxiety among #SmallBusiness.



We have days, NOT weeks to address this.



We are working with @USTreasury to make a formal request for additional funds ASAP & with Senate leadership to get fast track vote ASAP. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 7, 2020

That Treasury would make the request on Day Three of the program’s existence underscores the surging demand for businesses to obtain financing as many of them struggle to avoid closing. The small business program has ramped up more quickly than other elements of the rescue bill -- including unemployment insurance and payments to individual -- but demand has still outstripped expectations.

Businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for loans of up to $10 million. The loans will be forgiven, meaning business owners won’t have to pay them back, if they meet certain conditions, including using 75 percent of the money to retain or rehire employees.

Bank of America said Monday that it had received 178,000 applications from firms seeking $32.9 billion in loans as companies clamor to qualify for the $349 billion Small Business Administration program.

Wells Fargo didn’t begin taking applications until Saturday and by Monday morning said it had reached the $10 billion cap it had set for loans under the program. To deal with the crushing demand, the Federal Reserve launched a system for banks to offload these assets so they could originate more loans.

Democrats and Republicans have commented in recent days that the $349 billion program would likely need to be expanded, but Democrats have called for other extensions too, such as more unemployment insurance benefits for laid off workers. It’s unclear whether Congress would move to quickly pass a small business program extension alone or seek to package it with other changes.

Demand for the Payroll Protection Program I co-authored, which provides forgivable loans so small businesses can survive and send paychecks to their employees, is so strong that I have urged the White House and my colleagues to prepare to increase the funding. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) April 7, 2020