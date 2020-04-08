Their list of demands came a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called on Congress to swiftly approve an additional $250 billion to supplement a $349 billion small business loan program that’s been swamped by implementation issues and overwhelming demand.

The small business program was part of the $2 trillion relief package enacted late last month to try stanch the economic blood-letting caused by the coronavirus, which has brought commerce around much of the country to a stand-still. Unemployment claims have skyrocketed and many businesses have shuttered.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wants to pass the $250 billion small business increase on Thursday in a quick Senate session. Doing so, without calling the entire Senate back to Washington in the midst of the pandemic, would require agreement from all senators. That gives Democrats leverage to make demands of their own.

Schumer and Pelosi said Wednesday that they would agree to the $250 billion for small businesses if half of it goes through community-based financial institutions serving farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits. They also sought “improvements to ensure all eligible small businesses can access this critical funding and are not turned away by banks.”

Their list of demands also includes $100 billion for hospitals, community health centers and other health systems, to increase testing and needed protective gear and equipment; $150 billion more for state and local governments; and a 15 percent increase in food stamp benefits.

The leaders said the package should be followed by another major rescue bill building on the $2 trillion law known as the Cares Act that passed late last month.

“After we pass this interim emergency legislation, Congress will move to pass a CARES 2 Act that will extend and expand the bipartisan CARES Act to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi and Schumer said. “CARES 2 must provide transformational relief as the American people weather this assault on their lives and livelihoods.”