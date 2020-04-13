The statement from Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Schumer (D-N.Y.) early Monday morning followed a Saturday statement from congressional GOP leaders in which they rejected the Democrats’ demands and showed no interest in negotiating.

The developments appeared to harden a stalemate on Capitol Hill over how or when the federal government will take further action to address the worsening economic impacts of the coronavirus, with millions newly unemployed and much commerce in the nation at a virtual standstill as the U.S. confronts recession conditions.

Congress acted quickly late last month to pass a massive $2 trillion rescue package for small and large businesses, individual Americans and the unemployed, as well as health-care systems and local governments. There is a recognition that more will need to be done — but no agreement on what, when or how.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week requested urgent congressional action to approve an additional $250 billion to supplement a $350 billion forgivable loan program for small businesses that is quickly being obligated. That program, run by the Small Business Administration, is called the “Paycheck Protection Program.” But Democrats refused to approve the measure when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sought to advance it on Thursday, insisting on changes to the small business program as well as $250 billion more for other priorities.

The two sides don’t appear to be talking in earnest, although Schumer said on Friday that he had spoken with Mnuchin and that the Treasury secretary agreed to bipartisan negotiations.

“Small businesses, hospitals, frontline workers and state and local governments across the country are struggling to keep up with this national crisis. They need more help from the federal government and they need it fast — our nurses, doctors and health-care workers need it as much as anyone else," Schumer and Pelosi said.

“Further changes must also be made to the SBA’s assistance initiative, as many eligible small businesses continue to be excluded from the Paycheck Protection Program by big banks with significant lending capacity," they said. “Funding for Covid-19 SBA disaster loans and grants must be significantly increased to satisfy the hundreds of billions in oversubscribed demand.”

“At the same time, strong additional support for hungry families and children relying on SNAP is needed. We cannot abandon those who are facing a life-and-death struggle to put food on the table," the Democrats said.

Pelosi and Schumer had demanded an additional $150 billion for cities and states, $100 billion for hospitals and health-care systems and an additional 15 percent increase in benefits for food stamp recipients.

A bipartisan group of governors on Saturday asked Congress to approve $500 billion in aid for cash-strapped states who are struggling to deal with mounting costs and a loss in revenue triggered by the pandemic.