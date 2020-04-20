But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Trump administration officials were seeking a “state-driven approach and flexibility,” according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

The differing approaches echoed the dispute growing nationally, as governors blame the federal government for the shortage of tests, while President Trump and other administration officials insist there have been record numbers of tests performed and that governors need to try harder.

The dispute was one of several holding up completion of the deal that would devote around another $370 billion to emergency small business loans and grants, and also boost funding for hospitals by $75 billion as lawmakers struggle to catch up with the coronavirus pandemic’s health and economic impact.

The package comes several weeks after Congress devoted a record $2 trillion to arresting the economic fallout from the coronavirus, underscoring the depth of the crisis and the growing demand for a robust federal response. More than 22 million of people have lost their jobs in the last month as the economy nose-dives into a recession.

The Paycheck Protection Program was initially funded at $349 billion in Congress’ $2 trillion economic rescue bill, but ran dry last Thursday and the Small Business Administration stopped accepting loan applications. Partisan bickering ensued as Democrats blocked Republicans from passing a straight funding increase without getting something in return.

The White House had initially sought to increase the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program by $251 billion, but Democrats demanded additional changes which added to the legislation’s size and scope. Republicans rejected Democrats’ attempt to include $150 billion for city and state budgets that have been slammed by the pandemic, but agreed to include $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

As they finalized the package lawmakers were circling around an increase of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, of which $60 billion would be reserved for smaller financial institutions to dole out. Half of that would be provisioned for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets and the other half for institutions with between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets. An additional $60 billion in loans and grants would go to a separate small business emergency lending program that is out of money.

Congressional aides cautioned, however, that talks were ongoing and details remained in flux.

Lawmakers and the administration worked late into the night Sunday trying to hammer out the agreement, but Democrats said Monday that issues remained unresolved on the hospital spending and some elements of the small business programs. They also insisted they had not abandoned their push for some relief for state and local governments whose budgets have been hollowed out by the pandemic, but Republicans and administration officials continued to reject those demands.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the principal author of the Paycheck Protection Program, said he hoped for Senate passage later Monday, but that was looking improbable. Votes are expected this week, however, with House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) informing House members late Sunday that they should expect to return to the Capitol on Wednesday to vote on the legislation.

Both chambers are out of session, but Republicans have made clear they will insist on a roll-call vote in the House, which will require a majority of lawmakers to be present. That could also present House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with an opportunity to push through creation of a new select committee to oversee the coronavirus response, as well as a new proxy voting system that would essentially allow lawmakers to vote from afar by delegating colleagues to vote for them.

In videos on Twitter and in an interview with CNBC, Rubio also defended the Paycheck Protection Program amid reports of large companies getting loans, in some cases with more than one affiliate getting the maximum $10 million. The loans are supposed to go to companies with fewer than 500 employees and are forgivable if the businesses keep workers on their payrolls.

Rubio said that some companies had been approved for loans that he didn’t think should have but that he hoped regulations would be tightened to prevent that from happening.

“Look there were glitches made no doubt about it, but in the end take comfort in the fact that the money has to go to the workers ultimately, it doesn’t really matter who the worker’s for we want to keep them employed. This is not a bailout of any company," Rubio said. "But I think certainly the goal here is to get money into the hands of businesses who don’t have anywhere else to go for money including the stock market, shareholders, other sort of credit lines.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke in favor of the emerging agreement in an interview on Fox Business, accusing Democrats of holding it up to make a variety of demands.

“What it would do is something that we’ve been requesting for the last two weeks, more funding for the small business program,” McCarthy said. “This business program has worked very well more than 1.6 million businesses requested the money to pay their employees, to pay their rent.”