The vote came after the Labor Department reported that more than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. More than 26 million Americans have now been laid off or furloughed in a little more than a month as the coronavirus sends the economy into a tailspin. Many businesses are shuttered, and state leaders have begun an uneven process of trying to plan when to relax certain restrictions.

The legislation set for a vote Thursday was negotiated between the Trump administration and congressional leaders after the small business Paycheck Protection Program -- created as part of Congress’ $2 trillion coronavirus bailout bill -- ran out of money last week and stopped processing loans. The measure includes $310 billion to replenish this program, $60 billion for a separate small business emergency loan and grant program, $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers, and $25 billion for a new coronavirus testing program.

The Trump administration had initially asked Congress to approve $250 billion to bolster the Paycheck Protection Program with no strings attached, but Democrats refused. They pushed for spending for hospitals and testing as well as changes to the small business program itself to ensure more money goes to lower-served communities and through smaller lenders.

The Senate passed the hard-fought measure by voice vote Tuesday with just a few lawmakers present. The House vote will proceed much differently, as Republicans insisted on a “quorum” or majority of members to be on hand. In order to ensure safety and social distancing, House members will vote in groups, bunched together alphabetically so they can maintain their distance while casting votes.

It will be the fourth economic rescue and stimulus bill Congress has passed in the past two months to deal with the ravages of the coronavirus, bringing the total federal commitment so far close to $3 trillion. Lawmakers have already begun to debate what next steps to take, with Democrats pushing for quick action on another giant rescue bill that would include funding for cities and states left out of the legislation being passed Thursday. But Republicans are voicing caution about moving quickly to another giant spending bill, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) saying it’s time to hit the “pause button” on additional action.

“Our nation faces a deadly virus, a battered economy with tens of thousands of sick and some died, millions out of work,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said as debate opened on the House floor Thursday. “We hope to soon get to a recovery phase, but right now we’re still in mitigation."

Republicans also spoke in favor of the small business and hospital spending bill, called the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, even as they criticized Democrats for holding up money for small businesses as leverage to obtain different provisions.

“Refilling the Paycheck Protection Program account will help countless small businesses and employers across the country, including hundreds in my district,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said on the floor. “Frankly, refilling this important account could not come soon enough. It should have happened a week ago. But I’m fully supportive of this important bill.”

The Paycheck Protection Program is intended to help businesses with under 500 employees keep workers on payroll by extending loans up to $10 million that can be forgiven if employers keep paying their workforce. Its rollout was rocky amid overwhelming demand, as some small businesses were unable to get loans even as some large businesses such as Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse obtained loans through big banks.

Nonetheless, multiple success stories emerged from community lenders that were able to use the program successfully and small businesses helped by the provisions. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week that some of the larger businesses that had gotten loans would be asked to return that money and regulations would be tightened to ensure the money went to the smaller businesses it was intended to help.

Also Thursday the House is expected to approve creation of a new Select Committee to investigate the administrations’ coronavirus response and spending. The committee, which Pelosi created but which requires House approval, is bitterly opposed by Republicans who denounced it as an election-year attack against Trump that is unnecessary given multiple congressional oversight committees and mechanisms already in place.

Before the vote, the House debated the creation of the new Select Committee Thursday, which will be voted on ahead of the spending bill.

“Now this, now this, a select committee in an election year, the summer of an election year, to attack the president,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Democrats said that given the amount of money being spent to address the pandemic, a select committee was in order despite oversight mechanisms including a new special inspector general that were already included in the $2 trillion Cares Act in late March.

