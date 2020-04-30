Pelosi’s announcement sets up an intense clash with Senate Republicans as Congress begins to debate its next steps in responding to the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said repeatedly in recent days that he will not agree to additional spending for state and local governments unless Congress also passes liability protections for businesses and health care workers -- an idea Pelosi has rejected.

President Trump, meanwhile, has said he will not approve more funding for states and cities unless they change their immigration policies.

Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday that $500 billion would go to states, a figure that the National Governors’ Association has asked for, and a similar amount to municipalities and local governments. She said the money could be made available to spend over several years.

“I talked about almost a trillion dollars right there,” Pelosi said.

The $2 trillion Cares Act that Congress passed in late March included $150 billion for states, but the money was restricted to use for coronavirus response, which some governors and mayors have complained have made it difficult for them to tap to help their budgetary needs.

Republicans and President Trump say they don’t want to bail out states that they allege have been mismanaged for years. Democrats insist that the extreme budgetary problems hitting state and local governments are largely a result of the coronavirus and the loss of tax revenues, payments for unemployment claims and other needs. Many state governments and local leaders have said they have begun mass layoffs, including of public safety workers, as a result of the virus.

“This is strictly about the coronavirus, it is about what your outlays are for the virus and what your revenue loss is on that,” Pelosi said.

“We’re not going to be able to cover all of it but to the extent that we can keep the states and localities sustainable that’s our goal.”

In an earlier interview on Fox News Channel, McConnell said that Republicans were not interested in borrowing from future generations to bail out states.

“We don’t need an epidemic of lawsuits in the wake of the pandemic," he said. "And so if we do another rescue package, and we may, we need to take our time, do it right and it needs to include these liability protections so that all of these brave workers and brave businesses that will be reopening are not subjected to this second epidemic of litigation.”

At a press conference earlier this week Pelosi told reporters: “We would not be inclined to be supporting any immunity from liability.”