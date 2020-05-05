In a four paragraph opening statement to the Senate Banking Committee released Monday afternoon, Miller promised to carry out his duties “with fairness and impartiality” and be independent and fair. But Democrats have said they are concerned that he might pull his punches as the Treasury Department decides how to quickly disburse all the taxpayer funds.

They have recently ramped up their complaints about the White House’s management of the economic rescue package, questioning whether taxpayer money is being wasted or if safeguards are being put on any of the programs.

“Mr. Miller will have to prove he works for the American people, not the White House,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said in a statement to The Washington Post. “He will have to show that he can hold the Trump administration accountable and ensure that the money allocated by Congress goes to workers, small businesses, and communities impacted by the crisis.”

After approving nearly $3 trillion to rescue the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, Congress has moved very slowly in formally scrutinizing how the money has been spent. The Trump administration has already said it is backstopping more than $500 billion in newly issued business loans. It has also begun issuing more than $200 billion in “economic impact” payments to households. There has been very little disclosure about how these programs are performing or whether any mistakes are being corrected.

Lawmakers haven’t conducted any oversight hearings yet, largely because lawmakers have steered clear of the Capitol during the pandemic.

And the White House is clamping down on testimony from administration officials, insisting on approving all requests for testimony. Last week, they blocked lead administration scientist Anthony S. Fauci from appearing before a House subcommittee that wanted him to testify this week.

So despite the multiple oversight mechanisms, not everybody is convinced the process has worked so far. “If the idea was to create enough redundancy that there’d be effective oversight, mission most definitely not accomplished,” said Neil Barofsky, who was the first inspector general for the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program passed at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Fauci and others will testify before the Senate’s health committee next week, though the process will largely be run by Republicans.

In his opening statement, Miller will say he has won support from Democrats and Republicans in the past, according to a draft posted on the Senate Banking Committee’s website. His background also includes nine years as inspector general for the General Services Administration, where he won praise for acting independently and investigating corruption inside an agency with a budget of more than $20 billion that oversees thousands of federal properties.

The position he has been nominated for is modeled after the inspector general created to oversee the federal bailout passed during the financial crisis a decade ago. That inspector general uncovered numerous instances of fraud that sent people to jail.

Miller’s confirmation hearing will take place Tuesday afternoon before the Senate Banking Committee and will be the first in-person hearing related to the coronavirus since the House and Senate largely abandoned Washington in late March amid the pandemic’s deadly and economically devastating march across the nation. Since then, lawmakers returned periodically only to approve huge spending bills with little debate. The Senate reconvened this week, but the House remains out of session.

The afternoon hearing could be an unusual spectacle, with Miller and some members expected to attend in person while others join via video conference, according to committee staff.

Although appointed by the president, inspectors general are supposed to be independent. But Trump has demonstrated a pattern of retaliating against inspectors general who take actions he dislikes, or produce unflattering findings.

On the same day he announced Miller’s nomination last month, Trump fired the intelligence community watchdog who had alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint that came to be at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Last week, he moved to replace the top watchdog at the Department of Health and Human Services after her office released a report on the shortages in testing and personal protective gear at hospitals. He also recently removed the acting Pentagon inspector general, who had been expected to serve as head of a separate coronavirus oversight entity composed of inspectors general of multiple agencies and tasked with overseeing the overall federal response.

Together these moves raise the question of whether Miller, if confirmed by the Senate, will have the leeway to function independently as Congress intended, said Danielle Brian of the Project on Government Oversight, an expert on inspectors general. Miller’s ultimate confirmation is likely, as Republicans control the Senate and only a majority vote is required to install him in the job.

“He has a choice — either he does his job well and invokes the wrath of the president, or the reverse is, obviously, he can keep his head down and then we lose out on an aggressive IG,” Brian said.

The new Special IG for Pandemic Recovery is only one piece in a complicated and overlaying set of oversight mechanisms Congress has put in place to monitor the coronavirus response, leading Trump to complain that he is again being subjected to a Democratic witch hunt.

“I’m shocked that during a crisis it would be so partisan, you know, when you see all these committees, seven or eight committees, we haven’t even started, and they have all these committees looking for trouble, just looking for trouble,” Trump said during a Fox News interview Sunday. “Every enemy I have is put on a Democrat committee, and I was surprised.”

Yet the trouble that has emerged in the federal spending in response to the coronavirus — such as big businesses tapping into a small business loan program — has been uncovered by the media, not any of the oversight groups. That’s because they have mostly not yet begun to function.

A congressional oversight commission created in the Cares Act, and like the new inspector general tasked with overseeing the $500 billion Treasury fund, cannot begin to function until its chairperson is appointed jointly by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). The two have spoken, but it’s unclear when they will make their appointment.

A separate select committee of lawmakers that Pelosi created over GOP objections also is in limbo because Republicans have not yet announced their appointments to the panel or even said whether they will participate.

Barofsky and others have raised concerns about a statement Trump issued when he signed the Cares Act, which suggested he might seek to block provisions in the legislation that allow the inspector general to alert Congress if he is not getting the information he wants from the executive branch. But Barofsky also noted that because much of the money in the $500 billion Treasury fund has not yet been obligated, it is not too late for good oversight.

There is one oversight group that has gotten up and running to a degree: the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which is a group of inspectors general charged with overseeing the entire federal response to the coronavirus and all the spending approved thus far and into the future. Even though Trump removed the inspector general initially chosen to chair the committee, the group launched a website last week and also announced the appointment of an executive director. It does not appear to have gotten much further than that.

Adam J. Levitin, a professor at Georgetown University Law who played a key oversight role during the financial crisis bailout programs of 2008 and also consulted with Democrats on the oversight language in the Cares Act, said the most problematic program thus far appears to be the small-business Paycheck Protection Program.

If confirmed, Miller’s office wouldn’t be tasked with scrutinizing this program because it is being run by the Small Business Administration, which has its own inspector general. Multiple problems have come to light where large businesses tapped into the program, in some cases returning the funds after their involvement became publicized.

Much of the $500 billion the Treasury fund is responsible for spending has not yet been disbursed.