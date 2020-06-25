The people familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement, cautioned that the appointment was not final and Dunford was still going through final reviews. A representative for Dunford declined to comment.
Dunford served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs from October 2015 through September 2019. Prior to that he was commandant of the Marine Corps. Dunford clashed with Trump when Trump sought to ban transgender people from serving in the military, but has been careful not to speak out about the president since leaving his position.
The Congressional Oversight Commission is a bipartisan, five-person body charged with overseeing a central element of the Cares Act: the $500 billion Treasury fund designed to finance industries, municipalities, airlines and others. It already has four members, each selected by one of the four top congressional leaders. They are Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.), appointed by McConnell; Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), appointed by Pelosi; Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), appointed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); and Bharat Ramamurti, appointed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Even without a chair the group has already produced two reports and met this week with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. But the other members have grown increasingly anxious for Pelosi and McConnell to agree on a chair, to allow them to get staff in place and start to operate more completely.