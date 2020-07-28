McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters that he did not support $1.8 billion for a new FBI building included in the bill at the behest of the Trump administration, calling it “non-germane” and declaring: “When we get to the end of the process, I would hope all of the non-covid-related measures are out.”

And McConnell acknowledged the divisions among Senate Republicans over the overall legislation, which he unveiled on Monday after days of delay.

“I think it’s a statement of the obvious, that I have members who are all over the lot on this," McConnell told reporters. “There are some members who think we’ve already done enough, other members who think we need to do more. This is a complicated problem.”

The problems arose even before negotiations begin in earnest with Democrats, who lobbed insults at Republicans over their divisions and what Democrats called the inadequacy of the GOP bill at a moment of deep economic uncertainty. Close to 30 million Americans remain unemployed and the economy is at a precarious juncture with coronavirus cases spiking and some states pulling back on reopening plans.

Democrats want to spend three times more than the $1 trillion in the GOP package, and support continuing $600 weekly enhanced unemployment insurance benefits that expire days from now. The GOP plan would slash the $600 weekly payments to $200 weekly until states can transition to a complex new system aimed at replacing 70 percent of a person’s wages, before they lost their job. Republicans argue the current benefit gives people an incentive to stay out of work.

“The Senate GOP proposal is a sad statement of their values, selling out struggling families at the kitchen table to enrich the corporate interests at the boardroom table,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement. Pelosi and Schumer were to meet later Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for their second day of talks.

The reception from some Republicans was not much more positive than the Democratic reaction.

“It’s a mess. I can’t figure out what this bill’s about," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said after a closed-door GOP lunch attended by Meadows and Mnuchin. "This is not going to be the bill. They’re going to go negotiate with Pelosi. We have no idea what the final bill will be, and we’ll be the last to know.”

Inside the lunch, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) proposed a more gradual phasing out of unemployment benefits than what is proposed in the GOP bill, suggesting that the benefits scale down by $200 every 30 days for three months rather than being cut overnight by a third, according to a person with knowledge of his comments who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them.

“I’d like to see us deal with unemployment more rapidly than I think is going to take for the entire legislation to be completed,” Romney told reporters later.

Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) said he opposes the GOP plan to have states switch over their unemployment benefits over to a wage replacement scheme. “Many of our state departments of labor -- they just got microwaves last week, much less being able to reprogram the computer in 60 days to effectuate a complicated formula,” Kennedy told reporters.

Kennedy also suggested many other GOP senators were frustrated by the measures. “Some of my colleagues are not either as crazy or candid as I am and they’re not going to say anything, but I’m not the only one,” Kennedy said. “And I still don’t know what’s in the bill ... You can’t assess something if you don’t know what’s in it.”

The bill also includes a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks to individual Americans, about $105 billion for schools with some of the money tied to reopening, a large new injection of money for the small-business Paycheck Protection Program, and $30 billion for the Pentagon, including hundreds of millions of dollars for projects the Trump administration had canceled, to pay for Trump’s border wall. There’s also new money for coronavirus testing and tracing and federal health agencies, despite initial opposition from the Trump administration to those expenditures.

The money for the FBI headquarters is an issue President Trump has taken a personal interest in. The aging building sits across the street and diagonal from his hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., and plans had been in place to move the agency to the suburbs.

Moving the building could leave the lot open for redevelopment, and Trump has said he would like to see a brand new FBI building erected on that spot, perhaps with a track for running laps on top of it.

Asked about the justification for including the money for the FBI building in a bill that is supposed to be aimed at fighting the coronavirus, Meadows conceded Tuesday that there was no connection between the FBI building, and the pandemic that has now killed more than 145,000 Americans.

“There are a number of things in the last bill that had nothing to do with the coronavirus. I think everybody acknowledges that it’s a funding mechanism," Meadows said of the legislation, which Republicans have been laboring to keep at $1 trillion so fiscal conservatives don’t revolt. Meadows called the money for the FBI building “just a pressing need."

Multiple GOP senators criticized the inclusion of the FBI headquarters money.

“I don’t understand. I mean, if somebody can explain to me how -- I just don’t get it, I mean, how’s it tied to the coronavirus?" said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). "During the pandemic, let’s focus on solving the problem.”

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) criticized the $1,200 stimulus payments that Republican leadership included in their legislation. “The vast majority of direct payments went to people who did not have any lost income, and we’re going to do that again except on a bigger scale,” Toomey said.

“The Republicans will be divided on this one,” Toomey added in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday morning. “We’re already spending a tremendous amount of money, and that’s before Speaker Pelosi gets her pound of flesh.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) was among several GOP senators who said they have concerns about the overall cost of the bill, after Congress already spent $3 trillion in March and April trying to prop up the economy.

“We need to spend what we have to spend, and not a dime more. This perception that’s being pushed right now is that we need to make everyone whole, I adamantly disagree with," Lankford said. "You can’t make everyone whole in the whole country … that’s absurd.”

Despite the confusion, many senators agreed on the urgency to act. A handful of GOP senators are facing voters in November in tough races that will determine control of the Senate.