Democrats have rejected the idea of a piecemeal approach that would involve a stand-alone unemployment insurance bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not embraced the idea either, insisting any bill must include a five-year liability shield for businesses, health-care providers and others.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking alongside Trump, said the two sides were “very far apart.”

“We’re looking at a deadline obviously of this Friday,” Mnuchin said. “The president’s very focused on evictions and unemployment, and if we can’t reach an agreement by then, the president wants to look at giving us more time to negotiate.”

Trump added, “We’re focused on those two things. We want to take care of them now. The rest we can discuss later.”

More than 20 million Americans remain unemployed and have been receiving a $600 weekly emergency unemployment payment that Congress approved in March, on top of whatever benefit their state offers. That federal benefit runs out Friday.

Democrats want to extend the payment at its current level. The Senate GOP bill released Monday proposes cutting it to $200 weekly until states can phase in a new system that would aim to replace 70 percent of a worker’s wages before unemployment.

Democrats want to spend three times more than Republicans on the overall bill, expected to be Congress’ last major coronavirus relief bill before the November election. Initial talks have been rocky and a deal looks elusive. Even if there is one, it seems certain that it cannot be reached before Friday.

Trump pushed for the extension of the eviction moratorium although the GOP legislation released by McConnell did not include it. That provision shielded 12 million renters nationwide from eviction but it expired on Friday. House Democrats have pushed for it to be extended.

Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, suggested Sunday the administration would back extending the moratorium. He then clarified Monday on Fox News that the administration was pushing an extension in forbearance for homeowners — allowing them to delay payments on their mortgages — but that the administration was still studying the eviction moratorium. That measure prevented renters from being evicted from properties with mortgages backed by the federal government.

Trump also said Wednesday he would continue to demand nearly $1.8 billion for a new FBI building at its present site, near his hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

McConnell and multiple other Republicans have said they oppose inclusion of the FBI headquarters provision.