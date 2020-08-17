Under Trump’s order, the U.S. government aims to front the money for jobless Americans who would get at least an extra $300 in weekly payments. The dollars will come from a federal disaster relief fund managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will initially dispatch an amount to the states meant to cover three weeks’ worth of payments, the Trump administration said.

About 30 million workers had been receiving $600 in extra jobless benefits from the federal government until the end of July, when a stimulus program expired amid congressional bickering. Democrats and Republicans continued to quarrel over a possible reauthorization into August, when Trump signed his directive, which some economists predicted could last about five weeks.

On Monday, FEMA said the additional weeks of aid depend on the amount remaining in the federal disaster relief program, which has capped the new unemployment initiative at $44 billion. The Trump administration did not specify an exact date as to when the money would reach workers, but FEMA said in its guidance that it anticipated it could take an “average” of three weeks from when Trump first signed his directive — perhaps putting some of those first payments around Aug. 29.

Many states have warned in recent days they face the prospect of immense delays as they race to upgrade their computer systems to implement Trump’s order. Others state unemployment officials have said they fear the program’s confusing criteria may prevent them from sending any new aid at all to millions of workers, who had been getting twice as much in federal support until July.

“It's just more uncertainty for workers at a time when uncertainty is a bad idea,” said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Center.

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent days, states including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina and West Virginia have signaled they are likely to try to get the limited, additional unemployment payments to their out-of-work residents, with dozens others expected to follow suit. This weekend, FEMA said Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, and New Mexico had agreed to provide the benefits to residents.

Only one state, South Dakota, has outright declined the aid: Republican Gov. Kristi L. Noem said last week that local workers did not need the help, citing improvements to the state’s economy.

