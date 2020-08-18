“Therefore, many of our members will likely decline to implement deferral, choosing instead to continue to withhold and remit to the government the payroll taxes required by law,” the business advocacy group wrote.

AD

AD

Trump signed the directive targeting the taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare after partisan disagreements on Capitol Hill kept lawmakers from agreeing on another coronavirus stimulus package. Trump’s order paves the way for workers to defer their tax bills — but it does not forgive the taxes outright, meaning employees will still owe the federal government come next year.

The U.S. Chamber and other business groups estimate that workers could incur tax bills as high as about $2,200 due in 2021, depending on their income, unless Congress absolves the debts — something Trump has sought but lawmakers have signaled they are unlikely to provide. As a result, the powerful business lobby said it would be “unfair to employees to make a decision that would force a big tax bill on them next year.”

“We hope Congress and the Administration come together on a path that supports workers instead of burdening hard-working Americans with a large tax bill next year," the letter stated.

AD

AD

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter reflects the wide-ranging skepticism that has greeted the president’s order from a broadening spectrum of businesses: Major Washington groups representing home furnishers, electrical contractors, drugstores, manufacturers and wine sellers all signed the missive that lamented the “uncertainty” the White House has created. Others have raised the potential that businesses would face a massive logistical lift just to update their payment systems so they could withhold or defer payroll taxes by the time the directive takes effect Sept. 1.