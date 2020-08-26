Delta also intends to furlough nearly 2,000 pilots effective Oct. 1, according to the pilots’ union.

“I think everybody every time they hear that we’re going to do executive actions they don’t believe me,” Meadows said. “We’ve got four executive actions that actually the president took, we’re going to take a few others. Because if Congress is not going to work, this president is going to get to work and solve some problems. So hopefully we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed.”

It was unclear how the administration could act on its own to extend aid to airlines or take steps that would prevent furloughs. Meadows did not elaborate and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Airlines got more than $50 billion in grants and loans from the $2 trillion Cares Act in March. As a condition of $25 billion in grant money they had to agree to keep workers on the job through Sept. 30.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused airline travel to plummet and decimated revenues.

Congress and the administration agreed on four bipartisan bills in March and April that pumped some $3 trillion into the economy. A new round of negotiations started up in July between congressional Democrats and the administration, but multiple meetings and hours of talks failed to produce a result.

Earlier this month, with talks on Capitol Hill stalled, Trump announced a series of executive actions aimed at restoring limited unemployment benefits, delaying collection of payroll taxes, and limiting evictions and student loan payments.

However, the impact of the steps has been limited, with businesses announcing they would continue collecting payroll taxes and states moving slowly to enact the new $300 weekly unemployment payments, which are supposed to come from a disaster fund maintained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Sara Nelson, who is president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said over Twitter following Meadows’ comments that Congress had to act to help airlines and executive orders’ wouldn’t do the job.

It’s been unclear what additional executive actions the administration might try to take. Meadows’ comments Wednesday were the first public indication of what they might be trying to target.

Outside economic advisers have pitched the White House on approving additional executive orders aimed at boosting the recovery. The White House has studied approving a deferral in capital gains taxes and the gas tax, according to two people familiar with the effort granted anonymity to frankly discuss the internal matter.