But the policy -- unveiled online in draft form Tuesday -- stops short of demands from some Democratic lawmakers. It would not, for example, set aside new aid to help renters catch up on any payments they missed, which some Democratic lawmakers and housing advocates say is essential to preventing a larger, national housing crisis later on in the pandemic.

Lawmakers included a 120-day federal eviction moratorium as part of the $2 trillion Cares Act they passed in March. The protections offered an early reprieve for renters in federally financed buildings and homeowners with mortgages backed by the U.S. government as the pandemic upended the job market, leaving millions of Americans unexpectedly out of work.

AD

AD

But the protections did not go as far as what some housing advocates sought by failing to provide more assistance to help with missed payments. The eviction moratorium expired at the end of July, creating the conditions for what some experts described as a massive housing crisis.

Many states had in place their own policies protecting homeowners and renters from eviction even as federal rules expires -- but those safeguards similarly began to sunset into the summer. By September 1, only 17 states and the District of Columbia have any such eviction protections in place, according to Emily Benfer, a professor at Wake Forest Law who chairs the American Bar Association’s work on evictions. Evictions in the meantime skyrocketed in states including Alabama and cities such as Tuscon, she said.