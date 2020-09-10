The Senate GOP bill advanced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) contains new money for small businesses, coronavirus testing and schools, and $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits to replace a $600 weekly benefit that expired July 31 for some 30 million jobless workers. The measure includes roughly $650 billion in total spending, but it would repurpose roughly $350 billion in previously approved spending, bringing the tally of new funding to around $300 billion.

The measure does not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for individual Americans, even though that’s something the White House supports. It also excludes any new money for cities and states, a top Democratic priority as municipal governments face the prospect of mass layoffs because of plunging tax revenue. And it contains some conservative priorities that Democrats dismiss as unacceptable “poison pills,” including liability protections for businesses and a tax credit aimed at helping students attend private schools.

The measure was designed by McConnell to attract the support of as many Republican senators as possible, including a significant group who have been reluctant to spend any more money at all after Congress dedicated an unprecedented $3 trillion to economic relief in the Spring. McConnell was also balancing the needs of a half-dozen vulnerable GOP incumbents who are eager to vote on new aid for their constituents as they campaign for re-election.

“This is a bill that needs to get done. These small businesses we’ve helped ... they need relief through the balance of the year,” Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who is up for re-election in November, said on Fox Business News on Thursday morning.

Perdue dismissed Democrats’ opposition to the bill as a politically motivated attempt to stall the fragile economic recovery ahead of the election. “Getting people back to work does not fit their mantra that this thing is all going to hell,” Perdue said.

Democrats accuse Republicans of playing cynical political games in advancing a bill that’s certain to fail. The legislation needs the support of 60 senators to advance, but even if all 53 Republican senators back it -- which is not expected -- it would fall short.

“The truth is, if you wanted to draft a bill that was certain to fail, McConnell’s proposal is it. One of the most cynical moves I’ve ever seen in the midst of a huge crisis,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference Wednesday.

But even as he labeled McConnell the “Secretary of Cynicism,” Schumer held out hopes that failure of the bill would force a new round of bipartisan negotiations -- despite absence of any signs that that is happening.

“Once the Republicans see they can’t intimidate us into voting for a wildly insufficient bill they may come to the table and do what needs to be done,” Schumer said.

Congress does need to take some action this month, to avert a government shutdown when agency-wide funding expires at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. Lawmakers are in talks on a short-term spending bill that would extend government spending at existing levels through the election, although they have not yet agreed on how long it will last.