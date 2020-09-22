Leaders in both parties expressed hopes of reaching an agreement. If Congress fails to pass a new spending bill before Sept. 30 at midnight, large portions of the government will begin to shut down. The bill also also must be signed by President Trump ahead of the shutdown deadline.

AD

AD

Even with much attention on Capitol Hill focused on the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is little appetite on either side for brinkmanship around a government shutdown.

“The talks continue and hopefully we’ll reach an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Tuesday.

In the House, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said: “We’re committed to arriving at an agreement because we don’t believe the government should shut down.”

As part of the stopgap spending bill, Republicans have sought a $30 billion infusion into a farm bailout program called the Commodity Credit Corporation, a New Deal-era program that Trump has used to reimburse farmers harmed by his trade policies and tariffs. Democratic leaders oppose the additional money, partly because they believe Trump could use it for political purposes. At a campaign rally in Wisconsin last week, Trump announced a new package of aid for farmers from the CCC, which he has used in an unprecedented way to distribute largesse.

AD

AD

But there are also several endangered House Democrats who support the program, including Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer of Iowa, freshmen members who flipped GOP-held seats in 2018 and now face tough re-election races. Axne and Finkenauer both signed a letter along with Iowa’s two Republican senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, blasting exclusion of the CCC money and declaring, “Our farmers should not be used as a bargaining chip for negotiations.”

Before talks collapsed Friday night, Pelosi had been seeking an agreement with Mnuchin that would bulk up childhood nutrition programs in exchange for the CCC money. The renewed negotiations are continuing along similar lines, several congressional aides with knowledge of them said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

It was uncertain when an agreement might be finalized.

AD

AD

In recent years Congress has frequently failed to complete the 12 annual spending bills that fund government agencies on time, instead resorting to short-term bills that kick the can down the road. There are often fights about what policy provisions will be attached to these bills, since in some cases they are the only legislative vehicle guaranteed to pass into law.

That appears to be the case now, since talks on a larger coronavirus relief bill appear moribund, despite pressure on Pelosi from moderate lawmakers to take new action on economic relief.

Mnuchin reiterated in congressional testimony Tuesday that the administration supports a new stimulus package, including another round of $1,200 checks to individuals. But there is little sign that will be happening any time soon.