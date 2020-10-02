“I’m optimistic, I’m always optimistic,” she said, “We always have to find a path, that is our responsibility to do so, and I believe that we will.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday that Trump had inquired about the status of talks this morning, just a few hours after Trump had announced his positive coronavirus test.

Pelosi’s comments came as she is in the midst of days of increasingly intense negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over a new stimulus bill that would have a pricetag somewhere between $1.6 trillion and $2.2 trillion.

Mnuchin and Pelosi met at length in person on Wednesday. After Trump reported his positive covid diagnosis early Friday, Mnuchin reported testing negative, and phoned Pelosi to inform her of that result, Pelosi said.

The speaker said she herself had been tested Friday morning “out of an abundance of caution” but had not yet gotten the result.

After bipartisan talks broke down in early August, prospects for any new deal before the election looked grim. But the conversations between Pelosi and Mnuchin resumed this week and appeared to be getting serious, even as House Democrats approved their own $2.2 trillion bill late Thursday without GOP support.

The House is supposed to recess Friday through the election, but lawmakers could be called back to vote on a deal if there is one.

Several items have been agreed to, including a new round of $1,200 checks to individuals. Pelosi said they were nearing agreement on $75 billion for testing and tracing, with Democrats pushing for language ensuring a comprehensive testing strategy.

Other key items remained outstanding, including state and local aid, unemployment insurance, a child tax credit, and more.

White House officials also called for striking a deal. Trump administration officials have been pushing much more aggressively for a stimulus package in recent days, amid both Trump’s weak approval numbers and signs of weakness in the U.S. economy.

Mnuchin said Friday he would be briefing the president later in the day to provide updates on covid negotiations. He said part of the economy “need more help,” citing in particular restaurants and other hard hit industries.

On Fox Business, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sounded optimistic about the odds of a stimulus package and suggested it was essential to approve additional support for small businesses and the unemployed.

"Would you rather have zero or would you rather have everything you want? There has to be compromise in life. Politics is always the art of the possible," Kudlow said.

Two people who have spoken with senior administration officials in recent weeks, granted anonymity to share details of private conversations, said the White House is pushing harder for a deal in part because Trump trails in the polls.