Meanwhile, in a letter sent to House Democrats Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that the new White House offer amounts to “one step forward, two steps back,” indicating that it would be unacceptable without significant changes.

Pelosi outlined multiple concerns with the proposal Mnuchin offered, saying it did not contain enough spending for unemployment insurance, state and local aid, child care, or other Democratic priorities. She said it also includes “reckless” language on liability protections for businesses and others. House Democrats also have been pushing legislation with a $2.2 trillion price tag.

“When the president talks about wanting a bigger relief package, his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold, rather than agreeing on language prescribing how we honor our workers, crush the virus and put money in the pockets of workers,” Pelosi wrote.

Nonetheless, Pelosi wrote that she still remained “hopeful that yesterday’s developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America’s families.”

White House and Treasury officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Pelosi’s letter and on the concerns being raised by Senate Republicans.

Negotiations were ongoing through the weekend.

After announcing last Tuesday that he was ordering Mnuchin to stop negotiating with Pelosi, Trump changed course after the stock market sunk and some Republicans facing tough reelection races questioned his move.

The president is now pushing hard for a big new deal with weeks to go before the election, gambling that clinching an agreement could boost his reelection prospects as he lags in polls amid multiple signs that the economic recovery is slowing. Mnuchin sent the White House’s latest offer on Friday.

That proposal includes provisions many people in both parties support, including a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks, small business support and aid to airlines that have begun mass furloughs after federal aid expired Sept. 30. But in other areas — including unemployment insurance — the two sides are far apart on the price tag, with Democrats supporting $600 weekly unemployment benefits while the administration proposal provides for only $400.

The new administration offer includes $300 billion in state and local aid, an increase from $250 billion in an earlier proposal. But it still falls short of what Democrats want — while at the same time it’s too much for many Republicans to swallow.

Additionally, the administration proposal includes some items that Republicans view as poison pills. In addition to the Affordable Care Act provision, the proposal would allow certain undocumented immigrants to receive stimulus checks, according to several people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them.

The path forward now — if any — remained cloudy. Congress passed four bipartisan bills totaling an unprecedented $3 trillion in new spending in March and April, but since then lawmakers have failed to reach any new agreement. Talks have been revived only to fall apart again several times.