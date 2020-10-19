But Pelosi insisted in a call with Democratic colleagues that she did want to pass legislation before the election, saying she didn’t want to carry “the droppings of this grotesque elephant into the next presidency,” according to a person on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. The elephant comment was first reported by Politico.

She spoke by phone for nearly an hour Monday afternoon with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with whom she’s been holding regular negotiating sessions over a bill between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion. The two “continued to narrow their differences” and “the speaker continues to hope that, by the end of the day Tuesday, we will have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

Pelosi set the Tuesday deadline in an appearance on a Sunday talk show, indicating that if no agreement was reached by Tuesday night, it would not be possible to get legislation passed before the Nov. 3 election. It was unclear precisely what Hammill meant by “clarity” and he declined to elaborate.

Hammill said staff would be working around-the-clock, but the divisions appeared significant.

The stock market slid Monday as hopes faded for a deal. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 411 points, or 1.4 percent.

Before speaking with Mnuchin, Pelosi had joined a conference call with House Democrats where she and senior Democrats detailed multiple areas where the two sides remain at odds, including liability protections sought by the administration for businesses. “There isn’t a single Democrat who could vote for a bill with those provisions,” Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) said on the call, according to several people listening in, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it.

Pelosi said there still was not agreement for funding levels for state and local governments, a key Democratic demand. And the two sides continued to wrangle over language for spending on health care and testing provisions, with Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) saying Democrats could not sign off on what would amount to a “slush fund” for the administration.

There also were still disagreements over small business funding and a variety of other issues.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who has rejected spending the enormous sums Pelosi and Mnuchin are discussing — announced the Senate will be voting Tuesday and Wednesday on much more targeted bills. On Tuesday, the Senate will take up a bill to replenish the small-business Paycheck Protection Program, and on Wednesday McConnell will try to advance an approximately $500 billion bill that includes money for schools, vaccines, some new unemployment insurance and more.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters that “it’d be hard” to find much support among Senate Republicans to mobilize behind the bill currently being negotiated between the White House and Pelosi.

Senate Democrats blocked the legislation Republicans will offer on Tuesday when it was first offered last month, saying it’s insufficient because it leaves out multiple priorities including $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals that are part of the package under discussion by Pelosi and Mnuchin. It appears destined to meet the same fate this week.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted the GOP effort Monday as “emaciated” and said: “the Republican proposal was unacceptable a month ago. It remains unacceptable.” He also said it was designed only to give the Republicans political cover.

McConnell, however, accused Democrats of taking an “all-or-nothing approach,” and said, “The speaker’s Marie Antoinette act needs to end.”

Congress has not passed any new economic or health care relief since an unprecedented $3 trillion burst of spending when the epidemic started in the spring. Many of those programs have since run their course, the economy is weakening and coronavirus cases are spiking around the country.

A number of House Democrats have been pressuring Pelosi to make a deal now, before the election — a viewpoint expressed on Monday’s call by Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.), according to people on the call.

But with Trump making a series of erratic pronouncements, including ending the talks altogether only to restart them and saying he wanted to spend even more than the Democrats, Pelosi has been holding out for more.