McConnell and Senate GOP leaders largely oppose a giant new spending bill in the range of $2 trillion which President Trump has been demanding and Pelosi has been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

They argued that their approximately $500 billion bill was the appropriate response, and would have provided at least some help to needy Americans who’ve been waiting months for more relief from Congress as layoffs mount and coronavirus cases rise. The bill includes new money for small businesses, schools, health care systems and the unemployed, but omits Democratic priorities such as state and local aid -- as well as $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals supported by Trump.

The legislation “would move us past Speaker Pelosi’s all-or-nothing obstruction and deliver huge support right now for the most pressing needs of our country,” McConnell said ahead of the vote.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the vote a political stunt that was designed to fail, saying the legislation “leaves so many Americans behind.”

At the same time, Pelosi (D-Calif.) voiced optimism about her continued talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the much larger measure sought by Trump. But -- a day after McConnell disclosed he had counseled the White House not to strike a deal with Pelosi before the election, partly because it might interfere with the Senate’s planned confirmation next week of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court -- the House speaker acknowledged that final passage might have to wait until after Nov. 3.

“We obviously want to have a deal by Nov 3rd. That really is going to be up to whether the president can convince Mitch McConnell to do so," Pelosi said in an interview on Sirius XM radio. "I think Mitch McConnell might not mind doing it after the election.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows joined Senate Republicans for a closed-door lunch on Wednesday, as GOP senators continued to voice opposition to a massive new spending bill.

“Well we don’t have a Pelosi/Mnuchin deal yet and so until we get that it would be hard to tell you how many votes,” Meadows told reporters who asked how many GOP senators might vote for such a deal.

“I’m more working with Speaker Pelosi right now trying to get her to be reasonable,” Meadows added. “Once we get a deal there, hopefully we’ll be able to discuss the merits with our Senate colleagues.”

Some Senate Republicans said it was unclear why exactly Meadows came up to Capitol Hill after lawmakers have made their views well known on another stimulus bill.