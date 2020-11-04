“We need another rescue package. The Senate goes back into session next Monday. Hopefully the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election. And I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year,” McConnell said.
Although Republicans appear poised to retain their Senate majority — confounding Democrats’ hopes — McConnell was circumspect on that, saying it was not yet clear whether he would be returning as majority leader or minority leader.
