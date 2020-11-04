Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that a new economic stimulus bill is a top priority for the Senate when it returns to session next week.

McConnell (R-Ky.) also said that state and local aid -- a longtime Democratic demand -- could be part of the legislation.

McConnell made his comments at a news conference in Kentucky a day after the election, and following his own re-election to a seventh term in the Senate.

“We need another rescue package. The Senate goes back into session next Monday. Hopefully the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election. And I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year,” McConnell said.

Although Republicans appear poised to retain their Senate majority — confounding Democrats’ hopes — McConnell was circumspect on that, saying it was not yet clear whether he would be returning as majority leader or minority leader.

