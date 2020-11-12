Speaking on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that Joe Biden’s election win constitutes a mandate for their demands for a new multi-trillion-dollar relief bill, particularly given how coronavirus case numbers are jumping.

AD

AD

“They’re engaged in an absurd circus right now refusing to accept reality … making it even harder to address the massive health and economic crisis that we are facing,” Pelosi said at a joint news conference with Schumer at the Capitol.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell on Thursday said Congress could need to provide more economic relief to help sustain growth, though he didn’t endorse any specific proposal.

“The path forward is going to be challenging for a number of reasons,” he said, speaking on a virtual panel hosted by the European Central Bank. “My sense is that we will need to do more and that Congress may need to do more as well.”

AD

The economy contracted sharply earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, particularly in March and April. The U.S. economy has partially recovered, though millions of Americans remain unemployed. But this new spike in cases and deaths has caught Washington mostly flat-footed, particularly as Trump has soured on many of his health advisers and he continues to refuse to accept the results of last week’s election. He hasn’t answered any questions from reporters in more than a week and his aides haven’t prepared any public messaging to provide guidance about how to respond.

AD

Trump hasn’t even acknowledged the recent surge in cases on his Twitter feed, which is his primary method of communicating at the present time.

Democrats have called for a wide-ranging bill that would extend new unemployment benefits, send another round of $1,200 checks to American households, provide more small business aid, money for states and cities, and expand access to testing, among other things. Cases are rising so rapidly in some parts of the country that some local leaders are beginning or weighing whether to reinstate business restrictions again.

AD

“The longer Senate Republicans are playing this sad game is the longer they are denying families much needed relief from the covid health and economic crisis,” Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other top GOP leaders have declined to acknowledge Biden won the election, instead arguing that Trump has the right to pursue the legal avenues available to him.

AD

The election also has not changed the GOP’s views on economic relief. Congressional Republicans have long rejected a relief bill along the lines of the $2 trillion package Pelosi and Schumer are seeking.

Instead, McConnell has said that third-quarter economic news showing the unemployment rate has dropped argues for an even smaller relief package.

AD

In response to Pelosi and Schumer’s remarks, McConnell on Thursday flatly rejected their call for a big economic relief bill.

“My view is the level at which the economy is improving further underscores that we need to do something at about the amount that we put on the floor in September and October,” he said, referring to a roughly $500 billion package. “I gather [Pelosi and Schumer] are looking at something dramatically larger. That’s not a place I think we’re wiling to go. But I do think there needs to be another package."

AD

Behind the scenes, no negotiations are happening whatsoever, according to aides in both parties. That means it’s highly unlikely that an economic relief deal will come together during the lame duck session, and it would become the first order of business for Biden once he takes office in late January.

AD

Congress has not acted to provide any relief since approving $3 trillion in aid in the spring. It appears that Americans will have to continue to wait. The economy continues to strain. Another 709,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, a level that remains elevated and higher than any period before the pandemic befan.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blamed the stalemate on Pelosi, accusing her of playing politics in refusing to agree to modest relief measures such as repurposing unspent small business funds.

“The only thing that’s standing in the way in my view is Speaker Pelosi,” McCarthy said at a news conference. “People need some relief and we can provide it.”