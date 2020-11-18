Lawmakers began negotiations this week on spending legislation that would fund the government and avert the shutdown, but key sticking points remain over international aid policy, public health spending, and tribal health care, among other policy disagreements, according to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

If appropriators cannot reach agreement on legislation to fund federal agencies, Congress could approve a “continuing resolution” that would lock in existing spending levels with no change to existing policy. White House officials say they want to fund the government, but President Trump’s erratic policy demands and negotiating style have for years upended negotiations with Congress, culminating in the longest-ever government shutdown in 2018 over his demands for a border wall with Mexico.

Meadows met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the Capitol on Wednesday. While not ruling out the possibility of a shutdown, Meadows said: "I can tell you it’s a high priority to make sure we keep our government funded ... Obviously, we want to keep the government funded.”

The spending talks come at a moment when the partisan divide on Capitol Hill is widening. Trump still refuses to concede the outcome of the Nov. 3 election and has not expressed any interest in working with Democrats since he was defeated by President-elect Joe Biden.

Economists who have clamored for additional stimulus legislation warn that a federal shutdown could further imperil the national recovery. Congress also faces the looming expiration of numerous economic protections by the end of the year, including benefits for millions of jobless Americans and protections for renters and student borrowers.

Negotiations over a stimulus package have faltered, with no discussions currently occurring between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), according to congressional aides. The White House has taken a backseat to discussions over a stimulus package since Trump lost the presidential election.

Congressional aides say talks over the stimulus are expected to occur independently of negotiations over the “omnibus” package that would involve approving 12 different funding bills for federal agencies. Appropriators are currently working to set the overall spending levels for those bills, according to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Then, lawmakers will have to reach bipartisan agreement on the policy substance of those 12 underlying bills and try to pass them before Dec. 11.