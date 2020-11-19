Schumer and Democratic aides said the talks also revived discussions about stimulus relief measures that have long eluded a divided Congress. Republicans downplayed the extent of new talks on stimulus relief and insisted the meeting was primarily about legislation to avoid the shutdown, not a new stimulus package. One GOP aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting, said congressional staff discussed some of the relief measures set to end in January as part of their typical year-end review of expiring federal programs.

AD

AD

The potential resumption in stimulus talks comes amid signs of deterioration in the U.S. economy, with weekly jobless claims rising to 742,000 last week and cities and states announcing new coronavirus restrictions. Congress also faces a set of emergency economic deadlines by the end of the month, including the expiration of benefits for jobless Americans, renters and student borrowers.

“There’s a little bit of good news as of today,” Schumer told reporters in New York. “The staffs are going to sit down today to see if we can get a real good covid relief bill.”

Congressional negotiators have floundered in their multiple attempts to forge an agreement on additional stimulus measures, and prospects for a major deal remain bleak. Although President Trump pushed aggressively for a stimulus deal before the election, White House officials have since taken a backseat to McConnell in stimulus negotiations.

AD

AD

White House economist Joseph LaVorgna said that the U.S. economy is bouncing back strongly even if another relief package could help.

“The economy’s recuperative power is just extraordinarily healthy. It’s just incredible how well it’s done,” Lavorgna said. “There certainly needs to be some assistance. We should do more to help people who are suffering and industries that are hurting. But the economy looks great.”

Wall Street analysts and forecasters have strongly disputed the White House’s rosy economic outlook, particularly amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.