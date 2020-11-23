Yellen, 74, would bring decades of experience as a regulator and economist to the crucial economic post, although she has never worked at the Treasury Department. Biden has begun filling out his cabinet and senior leadership team, on Monday announcing Tony Blinken as secretary of state; Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; and John Kerry as climate czar, among other top positions.
Biden told reporters last week of his treasury selection: “It’s someone who will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions.”
Yellen declined to comment for this story. A spokesman for the Biden transition also declined to comment.
News of Yellen’s likely nomination was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.
Lael Brainard, who also served at the Treasury Department under Obama, had emerged as an early front-runner for the treasury position. Brainard is currently a governor on the Federal Reserve Board, which means appointing her to treasury would force the Biden team into another battle with a recalcitrant Senate.