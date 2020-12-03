The two top congressional Democrats — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) — on Wednesday called the bipartisan offer an appropriate basis for stimulus negotiations, a significant retreat from their previous demands for a much large stimulus package. President-elect Joe Biden has also urged lawmakers to come together on an interim deal during the lame duck session of Congress.

President Trump on Thursday also backed quick approval of a stimulus package, but it was not immediately clear from his remarks of he was referring to the $908 billion bipartisan measure.

“I think we are getting very close. I want it to happen,” Trump told reporters.

On Thursday, Ernst and Cornyn expressed measured support for the developing talks. Ernst, a member of the Senate Republican leadership team, did not dismiss the viability of the $908 billion framework despite expressing concerns about some of its policy provisions. Cornyn also said senior Democrats’ embrace of the bipartisan plan “represents progress."

“I think it’s moving in the right direction," Cornyn said, adding he remained concerned about the structure of state and local funding.

The growing interest in a bipartisan relief package comes as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S. and concerns intensify about the potential economic fall-out. Congress also faces a series of rapidly approaching economic deadlines, with aid programs for jobless Americans and renters set to expire before the end of the year.

With talks between congressional leaders stalled for months, a bipartisan group led by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Wva.) unveiled the compromise measure on Tuesday aimed to restart negotiations. The plan would devote close to $300 billion in another round of small business aid; $160 billion for state and local governments; fund federal unemployment benefits at $300 per week; and devote tens of billions of dollars to other priorities, such as childcare, hunger, and vaccine distribution.

It also includes a temporary liability shield to insulate firms and other entities from coronavirus-related lawsuits, a measure Democrats strongly oppose, although lawmakers were still hashing out details of that policy and others. The bipartisan proposal would not, however, include a new round of stimulus checks.

In a floor speech on Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not reveal his position on the bipartisan framework, but called for lawmakers to swiftly approve additional economic aid. McConnell on Wednesday circulated a separate plan that broke sharply with key Democratic priorities and proposed no additional spending on supplemental federal unemployment benefits.

“Compromise is within reach. We know where we agree. We can do this," McConnell said.

McConnell has not said whether he would put the Manchin-led plan up for a vote, but faces pressure from conservatives in his rank to pull the legislation to the right. Conservative Senators have already objected to the plan’s proposal for state and local aid, although the framework calls for far less than Democrats have sought.

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Susan Collins (R-Me.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are among the leaders behind the bipartisan effort. Not all lawmakers are moving in support of the measure, though.

“I’m very disappointed that a proposal from some of my colleagues today apparently includes provisions that spends hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money to bail out wasteful states," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), one of the conservatives, said in a statement about the bipartisan proposal.

Ernst told reporter she would be willing to accept some form of aid for state and local governments, albeit with guardrails to ensure funding is target for covid-related needs. She also expressed concern about language in the measure related to insulating firms and other entities from covid-related lawsuits.

“We’ve got a long ways to go, but I would like to see something by the end of the year,” Ernst said.

In a floor speech on Thursday, Schumer reiterated that he believes an agreement centered around it could be in reach.

“We are already much closer to an agreement because of the bipartisan talks these eight senators have done," Schumer said. "And we can build off their momentum. What’s the alternative?”