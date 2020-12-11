Congress has for months known about the looming expiration of government funding, but lawmakers sought to use the deadline to force action on a long-stalled emergency economic relief package. With the stimulus talks now bogging down, congressional leaders have scrambled to approve a one-week “continuing resolution” to buy more time to hammer out the elusive deal.

Complicating matters, lawmakers still have not reached an agreement on how to fund the federal agencies beyond the stopgap bill. They are expected to use the one-week extension to try and resolve their differences over that as well. Among other things, they remain divided over funding for homeland security projects.

Several potential threats to the one-week funding bill appeared to dissipate on Friday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) dropped his suggestion that he would hold up quick passage of the spending bill due to an unrelated dispute over the annual defense policy bill. Paul had objected to language in the defense legislation limiting the president’s ability to draw down troops from abroad. On Friday, he told reporters: “I think it’s a pretty important principle to discuss, so we did hold things up for a day on that, but we’re not going to on the [spending bill].”

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have also suggested slowing down or blocking the must-pass spending bill over their demands that the Senate hold a vote on providing another round of $1,200 stimulus checks as part of a relief package. Hawley later ruled out blocking the continuing resolution this week and it appeared unlikely Sanders would follow through on his threat.

Other Republican senators have suggested they could threaten the one-week continuing resolution until they get a vote on their legislation to end government shutdowns. That issue appeared likely to get resolved, according to congressional aides involved in negotiations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he would quickly pass the one-week government spending bill. Due to the rules of the U.S. Senate, any senator can block “unanimous consent” to rapidly approve new legislation, making it easy for any one Senator to scramble the timing of a vote. This would allow an intransigent senator could push final passage of the one-week bill into the weekend.

Even if the government funding bill passes, serious obstacles and deadlines loom for congressional lawmakers in the coming days.

They must resolve a number of policy disputes before they can pass the broader funding bill next week that is supposed to keep agencies operating until Sept. 30, 2021. Negotiations have particularly snagged over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, according to aides involved in deliberations.

And the inability to reach a deal on federal funding levels hampers talks on the broader economic relief package many economists say is necessary to stabilize a flagging economy. Lawmakers have said they will only approve a broader economic relief package as part of a bipartisan deal between appropriators on funding for the federal government.

Appropriators have as a result discussed approving a second temporary continuing resolution next week if federal funding legislation remains out of reach. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared to allude to that possibility in her press conference on Thursday, suggesting talks could continue through Christmas. But that would pose other challenges, because delaying talks past Christmas would take lawmakers right up against the deadline for several critical emergency relief programs for millions of jobless Americans and renters that are set to expire at the end of the year.

Bipartisan discussions over the broader relief package appeared teetering on the brink of collapse, with congressional leaders descending into bickering and a group of bipartisan lawmakers struggling to cement a final breakthrough agreement.