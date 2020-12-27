President Trump on Dec. 22 called on Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to increase direct payments to individuals and other “wasteful items." (Donald J. Trump via Twitter)

Since he posted the video on Dec. 22, White House aides have not offered any public briefings on Trump’s strategy or plans. Instead, Trump has issued a series of tweets reiterating his demand for changes but not saying much more. Vice president Mike Pence is in Vail, Colo. and has also been out of sight in recent days.

The consequences of inaction are immense.

Starting Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be sent home without pay. And even the many federal employees who continue to work because they are deemed “essential,” such as members of the military, will not be paid until a new funding bill is authorized.

In addition to a government shutdown on Tuesday, eviction protections for millions of Americans would lapse later this week; more than 14 million people are losing unemployment benefits; and no stimulus checks would be issued. Failing to sign the bill into law would also freeze new money for vaccine distribution, small business aid, the ailing airline industry, and school aid, among other things.

“I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday. "So I think the best thing to do, as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on ABC News said the president was behaving as an “extraordinary narcissist" and almost "pathologically narcissistic” in his eleventh-hour crusade against the bill.

“It is insane. It is really insane and this president has got to finally get -- do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego,” Sanders said.

Both Republican and Democrat lawmakers urged President Trump Dec. 27 to sign the bipartisan stimulus bill, which Trump called "a disgrace." (The Washington Post)

The White House has provided virtually no information about what its plans are to head off the potential economic calamity of a shutdown and the failure of the relief effort. A White House spokesman declined to comment when asked about the president’s intentions. Negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House appear to be at a complete standstill, and a back-up plan had not yet materialized as of Sunday afternoon.

Millions of American families who have lost their jobs during the pandemic and are still struggling have no choice but to await the president’s decision.

Deseree and Matthew Cox have had almost zero income since August, when Matthew was let go from his management job in pest control. His application for unemployment benefits from the state of Florida has never made it through the system’s queue. The $300 per week Matthew, 38, scrapes together driving for DoorDash hardly makes a dent covering bills, rent and food for themselves and their two children with special needs.

The Coxes have depleted their savings and moved from south Florida to the Indianapolis area for cheaper cost of living and to be near family that could help with childcare. But they say they need the extended unemployment benefits, rental assistance, extended eviction moratoriums and direct payments promised by Congress’s stimulus package.

At one point, Deseree, 37, said she couldn’t afford a medication her son needs “just for him to be able to function.”

“People will die without this money,” Deseree said. “People will get evicted. People will not be able to get their medication. To [lawmakers], $600 or $2,000, it seems so little. But to the American people right now, it’s just everything.”

When Trump released the video on Tuesday demanding the larger stimulus payments, House Democrats tried to move quickly to approve the measure, but they were blocked by House Republicans on Thursday. They are expected to try again on Monday, but their chance of passing the measure with support from Senate Republicans appears very remote. Their only other option to avoid a government shutdown would be to urgently pass a short-term spending bill, but congressional leaders have not publicly begun discussing that alternative and time is running out.

If Trump has not signed the bill by Monday, Congress could seek to pass another short-term extension of government funding. That course of action appeared unlikely as of Sunday evening, according to multiple congressional aides.

Few on Capitol Hill believe Trump would pass such a measure even if it were approved, and lawmakers are divided on how long the stopgap measure should be. Pursuing a short extension of government funding could take pressure off Trump to sign the bill, while a longer one -- past the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoffs and into the Biden administration -- could upset the delicate political truce that made the giant year-end bill possible.

If Trump vetoes the bill or does nothing at all, the federal government would shutdown Monday at midnight. That raises the prospect of a prolonged government shutdown, until Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trump stunned the nation on Tuesday when he blasted the stimulus legislation previously backed by his own administration as a “disgrace” and called on Congress to dramatically amend it. Congress has not met Trump’s demands and there are no negotiations that could realistically amend the bill for it to be quickly reapproved.

One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days said the president had not discussed the economic relief bill or the looming government funding deadline. Instead, Trump has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.

People close to the White House described a chaotic scene in which senior officials anxiously await the president’s next move. Republicans have expressed increasing concern that the president’s move to blow up a carefully negotiated stimulus deal could hurt the party’s prospects in the George Senate races on Jan. 5. If Republicans lose those two seats, Democrats would control the chamber.

“Everybody in the White House is trying to figure out what’s in Trump’s head, if this is a bluff or if he’s going to carry this out. He’s been confronted with all the facts and evidence," said one person briefed by several White House officials over the weekend, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal discussions. “Nobody knows what Trump is going to do. It’s a bizarre situation."

The president in his video called on Congress to approve $2,000 payments instead of $600 payments and strip out numerous provisions for foreign aid. Much of the foreign aid decried by Trump was also requested in the White House’s own budget proposal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected on Monday to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus payments to showcase Republican opposition to the more generous stimulus measure. Pelosi’s attempt to pass the larger stimulus checks via “unanimous consent” was defeated by House Republicans on Friday.

Trump tweeted several times over the weekend to criticize the aid package, saying: “Increase payments to the people, get rid of the “pork”. He also tweeted: “$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China’s fault!”

The 5,593-page bill that is at the center of Trump’s new demands was introduced on Dec. 21 and approved by the House and Senate later that day. It was a fast turnaround, but it was supported by broad majorities in both chambers. The Senate passed the measure by a 92 to 6 margin.

With Trump and Pence both ensconced in resort towns, the incoming Biden administration seized on the void to allege that the Trump administration was exhibiting rudderless leadership.

On Saturday, Biden accused Trump of an “abdication of responsibility” that would lead to “devastating consequences.”

Biden’s transition team announced Sunday that he would deliver remarks on Monday after a briefing by his national security team.

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris weighed in on Sunday, saying American families needed economic support.

“Educators, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, and the nurses who keep our schools running are being stretched to their limit by this pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter. She added that she and Biden “are committed to ensuring they get the relief they deserve.”